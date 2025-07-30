Vans’ Hairy Skate Mule Ain't No One-Trick Pony

This pony hair mule is another telltale sign that Vans is nowhere near slowing down its rapid expansion of dressy slip-ons.

The Californian shoe brand ain't no one-trick pony after all.

Vans is probably best known for its three-eyelet sneaker, which everyone and their mom has been making their own versions of. However, if you look beyond that archetypal Vans pump, you find a skate brand that’s letting its creativity run wild through a wide range of unconventional loafer designs and zany slide-ins.

Descendants of the Vans Mule Style 17 model, these latest kicks are the latest example of Vans pushing the envelope.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The mules feature genuine brown-and-white pony hair with leather finishings atop Vans’ signature vulcanized rubber sole.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Admittedly, these probably won't resonate with fans of Vans’ classy boat shoes, nor do they feel in competition with more minimalist mules of the moment, like Dr. Martens’ The Row-ish ones or their very own monocolored suede pair.

However, anyone seeking sneaker-esque footwear that combines an ease of wear with a sense of eccentricity will be greatly rewarded by Vans’ $120 Premium Pony Hair Mule, which is available to shop now.

Giddy up now, before it gallops off.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.