Vans Debuts Its Own Retro-Flavored, Flat-Soled Sneaker

The craze surrounding flat-soled sneakers with a retro sportswear vibe — think the adidas Japan and PUMA Speedcat — is heating up with the debut of Vans Super Lowpro shoe, the brand's new casual stepper.

The Vans Super Lowpro draws inspiration from the label's retro running shoes (Yes, the skate legends also made running shoes). Specifically, the Vans Serio Style 84, a slender '80s runner, was on the mood board. The new Vans Super Lowpro even features "Serio" on the tongue, nodding directly to the model's influence on the design.

The Vans Super Lowpro sneaker features a similar slimmed-out shape, rounded out with these sporty thin soles. Though its bottoms may look like you're walking on the ground, they have foam cushioning, promising comfort in the new trendy flat design. Moreover, the outsoles includes Vans' traditional waffle pattern, packing in some grip and added retro flair.

The rest of the Vans' Super Lowpro shoe feels like a step back in time, resembling a sneaker plucked straight from the archives. The shoe boasts traditional suede and nylon materials for the uppers, while vintage-style coloring echoes the essence of a classic runner. But it's now designed for everyday wear.

It may be hard to believe that Vans made runners, giving its history of making some of the most iconic skate shoes ever. But even Vans says its legacy is about "pushing beyond the board." And the Vans Super Lowpro sneaker helps with that push.

The newest casual shoes are now available on Vans' website in classic colorways like black, green, red, and off-white.

The price tag? Just 85 bucks.