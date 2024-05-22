Versace’s Futuristic Sneaker-Sandal Hybrid Is Gloriously Chunky (EXCLUSIVE)

When Versace chooses to do a chunky sneaker, the Italian luxury fashion house does not hold back — have you seen its borderline gargantuan Chain Reaction model! — and its newest release, the Versace Mercury, follows in the big, bulky footsteps of its predecessors.

The sneaker-sandal hybrid has the oversized sole of a retro running shoe with a zig-zag-roped upper akin to that of a technical hiking sandal (there appears to be some Keen sandal DNA sprinkled into the design).

It is a pretty unusual mish-mash of inspirations executed with a finesse that makes for a wonderfully futuristic final product — or, as Versace describes it: “the Versace Mercury sneaker is not just a shoe; it's a future artifact."

However, for all of the Versace Mercury’s sci-fi-inspired looks, the shoe’s construction is decisively old-school. Made in Italy by skillful artisans, every pair features 16 meters of hand-woven crochet rope that takes three hours to create.

And it doesn’t end there: the entire sneaker is a labor of love featuring a team of 27 craftspeople who carefully assemble every element.

This new sneaker releases on June 4 in limited numbers through the Versace website before launching at select retailers, including the Highsnobiety Flagship store in Berlin.

Summer is quickly approaching and few sandals on the market are as futuristic, chunky, and expertly made as these from Versace. The brand is dubbing this as its “boldest sneaker collection to date.”