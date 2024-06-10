No Thoughts, Just adidas' Insane Hybrid Sandal

Want to wear your Gazelles to the beach but are afraid you'll mess up your kicks? Say no more. adidas' got you.
Behold the adidas Beach Gazelle, a Gazelle sneaker gone vacation-ready sandal with an open-toe setup. It's quite literally the popular sneaker with the toe box and heels slashed off — the tongue and laces are still in view — and the gum sole replaced with a cushy foam-like foundation.
adidas' sandal kind of reminds me of Nike's sneaker-fied sandal efforts, like the Air Max 1 and Air More Uptempo slide-on shoes. Great minds, perhaps?
For some, this may be your first time laying eyes on the adidas Beach Gazelle (I was today years old when I found out about them too). But the adidas sandals launched during the 1990s, some dating back as early as 1997.
Until recently, the adidas Beach Gazelle sandal was more of a rare vintage find, having shown up in a few e-consignment shops over the years. And judging by the listings, the adidas slides came in a generous amount of colorways, like black/white, red, purple, and green.
Now, in 2024, the 90s baby is back.
Recently, atmos' creative director Hirofumi Kojima gave us a sneak peek at an all-black adidas Beach Gazelle, hinting at the sandal's return for Summer '24. With Kojima's teaser, it's worth mentioning that the Beach Gazelle may not just be a regular drop, but a collaboration with atmos (!!!).
After all, atmos just made arguably the most stunning Gazelle sneakers of the year. I'm sure the brand can tame a wild adidas sneaker-sandal.