Want to wear your Gazelles to the beach but are afraid you'll mess up your kicks? Say no more. adidas' got you.

Behold the adidas Beach Gazelle, a Gazelle sneaker gone vacation-ready sandal with an open-toe setup. It's quite literally the popular sneaker with the toe box and heels slashed off — the tongue and laces are still in view — and the gum sole replaced with a cushy foam-like foundation.

adidas' sandal kind of reminds me of Nike's sneaker-fied sandal efforts, like the Air Max 1 and Air More Uptempo slide-on shoes. Great minds, perhaps?

For some, this may be your first time laying eyes on the adidas Beach Gazelle (I was today years old when I found out about them too). But the adidas sandals launched during the 1990s, some dating back as early as 1997.

Until recently, the adidas Beach Gazelle sandal was more of a rare vintage find, having shown up in a few e-consignment shops over the years. And judging by the listings, the adidas slides came in a generous amount of colorways, like black/white, red, purple, and green.

Now, in 2024, the 90s baby is back.

Recently, atmos' creative director Hirofumi Kojima gave us a sneak peek at an all-black adidas Beach Gazelle, hinting at the sandal's return for Summer '24. With Kojima's teaser, it's worth mentioning that the Beach Gazelle may not just be a regular drop, but a collaboration with atmos (!!!).

After all, atmos just made arguably the most stunning Gazelle sneakers of the year. I'm sure the brand can tame a wild adidas sneaker-sandal.