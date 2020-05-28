Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Hottest Vintage Designer Sunglasses Listed on Vestiaire Collective

Written by Max Grobe in Style

The world of vintage shopping may just be the fashion industry's best answer to its increasingly unsustainable business practices. When you buy second-hand you can save a ton of money and also feel a little better that you're not contributing to the perpetuation of dubious supply chains, nor exhausting the resources that go into manufacturing new products.

While thrifting for shirts, pants, or denim might ideally include some trying on for size to ensure that the fit is a match, sunglasses aren't privy to the minutiae of different brands sizing, making them an ideal cop for online vintage sites.

Here we've perused established re-commerce site Vestiaire Collective to find the best vintage sunglasses currently listed, starting with a pair of vintage Prada sunglasses starting at just $90.

Explore our favorite options for vintage designer sunglasses below

Vintage Prada

Image on Highsnobiety
PradaVintage Sunglasses
$90
Buy at Vestiaire Collective

Vintage Chanel

Image on Highsnobiety
ChanelVintage Sunglasses
£7364
Buy at Farfetch UK

Vintage Prada

Image on Highsnobiety
PradaVintage Sunglasses
£7364
Buy at Farfetch UK

Vintage Versace

Image on Highsnobiety
VersaceVintage Sunglasses
£7364
Buy at Farfetch UK

Vintage Louis Vuitton

Image on Highsnobiety
Louis VuittonVintage Sunglasses
$90
Buy at Vestiaire Collective

Vintage Gucci

Image on Highsnobiety
GucciVintage Aviator Sunglasses
$90
Buy at Vestiaire Collective

Vintage Cartier

Image on Highsnobiety
CartierVintage Sunglasses
£7364
Buy at Farfetch UK

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

We Recommend
  • Luxurious Birkenstock Sneakers Designed By Louis Vuitton's Footwear Mastermind
  • How Miles Caton Got In His Bag for Louis Vuitton (EXCLUSIVE)
  • How Yoon Ahn Does Louis Vuitton (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Takes a Trip Aboard 'The Darjeeling Limited'
  • Luxury Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where To Buy Them
  • Pharrell & NIGO’s Louis Vuitton FW25 Collection Is Over a Decade in the Making
What To Read Next
  • A Sleek Crocs Sneaker Built for the Trails
  • Jil Sander's New Era Commences — Sans Clothes
  • A Dries Van Noten Travel Outfit for Your Perfume
  • Adidas & MLS Time Travel Between Each Club’s Past and Future
  • From adidas to ASICS, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • Essential Pieces for a Heated Summer Wardrobe