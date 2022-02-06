Virgil Abloh's Creative Legacy Is Coming to a Museum Near You

Virgil Abloh's untimely passing still feels unreal for many, including me. There's no denying the visionary's influential legacy, which will carry on in generations to come.

Coming this summer, you'll be able to experience his creative genius upclose and personal at a museum near you.

Brooklyn Museum plans to honor the late Virgil Abloh with a curated exhibition opening in July of this year.

Serving as a rendition of his "Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech" at the MCA Chicago, the exhibition will launch you into the leading-edge mind of the designer, as curated by Michael Darling and Antwaun Sargent.

Without giving too much away, the Brooklyn Museum ultimately describes the presentation as a look into Virgil's expansive artistry covering art, design, and fashion. In other words, we can expect works essentially from Off-White to Louis Vuitton and everything in between.

Brooklyn Museum wants you to discover for yourself, and you can from July 1, 2022 to January 29, 2023.

The upcoming retropective marks the first traveling survey exhibition since the Off-White designer's passing as MCA's show was the first-ever exhibition dedicated to his work.

In November, news erupted of Virgil Abloh's passing after a battle with rare cancer, leaving the industry shocked and heartbroken.

Paying tribute to the pioneering artist, Louis Vuitton hosted the "Virgil Was Here" show in Miami, presenting his last Spring/Summer 2022 show as well as new pieces.

His final LV show debuted at Paris Fashion Week in January, celebrating the designer's FW22 collection with a powerful and lifting runway presentation, including an exclusive monogrammed Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1. Musical vibrations elevated the creative's spirit, thanks to Tyler the Creator.

If it's anything like the museum's recent "Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams" exhibit, you can expect a Virgil Abloh-enriched spectacle like no other, overflowing with his innovative essence.