Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Virgil Abloh's Creative Legacy Is Coming to a Museum Near You

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture

Virgil Abloh's untimely passing still feels unreal for many, including me. There's no denying the visionary's influential legacy, which will carry on in generations to come.

Coming this summer, you'll be able to experience his creative genius upclose and personal at a museum near you.

Brooklyn Museum plans to honor the late Virgil Abloh with a curated exhibition opening in July of this year.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Serving as a rendition of his "Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech" at the MCA Chicago, the exhibition will launch you into the leading-edge mind of the designer, as curated by Michael Darling and Antwaun Sargent.

Without giving too much away, the Brooklyn Museum ultimately describes the presentation as a look into Virgil's expansive artistry covering art, design, and fashion. In other words, we can expect works essentially from Off-White to Louis Vuitton and everything in between.

Brooklyn Museum wants you to discover for yourself, and you can from July 1, 2022 to January 29, 2023.

The upcoming retropective marks the first traveling survey exhibition since the Off-White designer's passing as MCA's show was the first-ever exhibition dedicated to his work.

In November, news erupted of Virgil Abloh's passing after a battle with rare cancer, leaving the industry shocked and heartbroken.

Paying tribute to the pioneering artist, Louis Vuitton hosted the "Virgil Was Here" show in Miami, presenting his last Spring/Summer 2022 show as well as new pieces.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

His final LV show debuted at Paris Fashion Week in January, celebrating the designer's FW22 collection with a powerful and lifting runway presentation, including an exclusive monogrammed Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1. Musical vibrations elevated the creative's spirit, thanks to Tyler the Creator.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

If it's anything like the museum's recent "Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams" exhibit, you can expect a Virgil Abloh-enriched spectacle like no other, overflowing with his innovative essence.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Jil SanderLogo Sweatshirt Natural
$390.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Jil SanderVest Bright Green
$615.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Jil SanderCotton Trousers Dark Brown
$495.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Leveling up the Most Fashionable Alarm Clock
  • Fashion's Finest Works Are Coming From... a Van Gogh Museum?
  • Pop Quiz: Are You Ready for Luxury Fashion's Class of 2026?
  • How Did No One See Margiela's New Creative Director Coming?
  • Marshall x Awake NY Empower Youth Alongside Queens Museum
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now