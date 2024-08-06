Super Exclusive New Balances Are Coming to a City Near You

The first sneaker to be fully designed and built in New Balance’s British headquarters, the New Balance 991v2 model is going on a world tour.

Hitting cities across the globe throughout the month of August, the chunky sneaker is being released in limited numbers at foremost sneaker stores at every stop. And each city gets its own, bold colorway.

Five limited-edition sneakers will be released as part of the pack, each with an all-black base contrasted by pigskin suede overlays in the color picked for that city.

If the Power Rangers made New Balance sneakers, you’d expect them to look a lot like this.

The releases start in Paris (as if the Olympic-hosting city hasn’t had enough city-exclusive releases of late) on August 10 with the launch of the green-colored 991v2 at the local streetwear store Starcow.

This is followed by a pink pair releasing at atmos Tokyo on August 14, the blue pair arrives in the USA on August 17 through a release at Social Status, then the red pair will be released at New Balance’s Grey store in China on August 21, and, finally, the yellow pair launches at Casestust and UP THERE on August 28.

So far, the stores releasing these city-exclusive sneakers have remained tight-lipped about the quantities of the shoes, however, atmos revealed that the Japan-exclusive rendition is limited to 500 pairs. The other city-exclusive sneakers could be similarly limited.

Part of New Balance’s premium Made in UK line, the 991v2 normally retails for $250. It’s expected these special-release sneakers will be offered at a similar price point.

"Much like updating an established car line, the 99X series demands a similar methodical approach. It is important to remain sympathetic to the design, whilst identifying which features to refresh,” said Sam Pearce, New Balance Creative Design Manager for Made in UK, when the shoes first debuted at the end of 2023.

“It’s a game of balance. The 991v2 embodies innovation meeting tradition, bringing all those defining elements together to create a future classic.”

Since its first release, the 991v2 has been staking its claim as an instant classic, launching in several stunning colorways including collaborations with the streetwear giant Patta and fellow Amsterdam-based designer Daniëlle Cathari.

However, this is the biggest, most exclusive pack of New Balance 991v2 shoes so far. And it’s also got the sneaker’s boldest colorways yet.