Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Moto Gear Has Finally Peaked

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti

At Usher’s 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, fashion's flirtation with motocore all but peaked. Joined onstage by Ludacris and Lil Jon in matching Off-White™ motocross-inspired suits, complete with grippy gloves, Usher looked like he was about to hop into Gran Turismo (the movie or the game, your choice). 

In the stands above, Kim Kardashian watched the game in a leather Balenciaga race jacket over a pair of matching knee pad-fitted pants, garments inspired by the gear worn by racecar drivers that'll never see the inside of a car that goes above 50 mph.

Yes, fashion's obsession with moto gear is peaking.

Call it a passing fling with Formula 1, a deeper fixation on race clothes, or cultural appropriation of the least-serious kind but don't deny that it's here and here to stay. At least for a little while.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The popularity of racing gear is multifaceted.

On one hand, this stuff is so specific and typically made a certain way for a reason — Kim doesn’t need knee pads on her pants any more than Travis Scott needs to protect his noggin with a helmet. But a racecar driver would obviously need both of those things.

 And then there's the small fact that, well, moto gear just looks cool. Stuff that's designed for utility typically does (some militaria and outdoorsy layering pieces have lasted generations for this reason alone).

So though it's nice that these motocross gloves are functional and PUMA's Mostro sneaker have a low-cut, grippy design that makes them useful for putting pedal to metal, the appeal isn't in the function but the fashion.

The moto fixation is not new to 2024, though this is the year it hits a fever pitch. Balenciaga was one of several brands sending race-ready boots down its Fall/Winter 2023 runway but it was one of the first to properly boost Alpinestars.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Designers as disparate as emerging Korean brand Andersson Bell, New York's Heron Preston, Paris' Casablanca, Japan's AMBUSH, and the enigmatic fashion pranksters of Vetements have all tinkered with racing gear as fashion, and that's barely scratching the surface. Brands young and old are dipping into the F1-adjacent well.

There's also real thirst for actual automotive gear, like vintage Harley Davidson T-shirts and Mercedes-Benz caps but that's pretty evergreen.

What's new is a real doubling-down on clothes that racecar drivers and motocross daredevils wear: helmets, gloves, leather jackets, matching pants, grippy boots.

Look no further than streetwear OG Supreme, which is dropping a collaborative Ducati motorbike, plus helmet, for Spring/Summer 2024. It's hardly Supreme's premiere moto collab — Fox Racing, anyone? — but it is a sign of the times.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

With F1 legend Lewis Hamilton crossing over as a style icon as he also crosses over to a new F1 team and fashion killa A$AP Rocky overseeing PUMA's F1 collections, the jig is officially up: racing is fashion, fashion is racing.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
U991TB2
New Balance
$275
Image on Highsnobiety
Freight Cargo Gravy
entire studios
$250
Image on Highsnobiety
Pigment Dyed Sweater
Highsnobiety HS05
$130
We Recommend
  • best-black-owned-brands
    21 Black-Owned Brands to Shop in 2024
    • Style
  • best sneakers of the year
    The Best Sneakers of 2024... So Far
    • Sneakers
  • 90s hip hop fashion feature Adidas Guess Nike
    The Trends & Brands That Defined ’90s Hip-Hop Fashion
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Supreme & Nike's Rammellzee Dunks Finally Have a Proper Release
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    IWC’s Roving Big Pilot Watch Exhibition Finally Goes Digital
    • Watches
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • futura nike sb dunk low 2024
    Are Futura's Dunks the Best of 2024?
    • Sneakers
  • Lewis hamilton wears a black jacket, white T-shirt & red sunglasses
    Moto Gear Has Finally Peaked
    • Style
  • UGG's Goldencush sneaker collection in beige, brown, black, and white suede colorways
    UGG's New Sneaker Doesn't Look Like an UGG
    • Sneakers
  • sandy liang salomon collab 2024
    Sandy Liang's Salomons Are Bow-tiful As Ever
    • Sneakers
  • Kim Kardashian & Lala Anthony at Fanatics' 2024 Super Bowl party
    The Super Bowl Was Almost More Fashion Than Fashion Week
    • Style
  • new balance mcdonald's collab 2024
    These "Grimace" New Balance Sneakers Go Hard
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024