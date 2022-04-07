Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Dusty Workout Gear Can't Compare to Union x visvim Sport

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
Union
Union LA's got all the goods, as it demonstrates with an exclusive visvim Sport collab that comprises some summertime staples in exquisite makeups.

Launched in Summer 2021 and reintroduced for Summer 2022, visvim Sport is the Japanese workwear brand's premium athleisure line.

But when I say athleisure, I don't mean like basic tank tops and leggings: we're talking lush fabrications informed by custom-woven New Zealand wool, an expensive textile that takes time to ethically shear from the island's sheep and, thus, costs a pretty penny.

Why pay a small fortune for wool workout gear? Especially when cheap technical fabrics can be had from every sportswear brand on the planet, it seems like a double whammy of insanity (the price and the perceived lack of utility).

There is a method behind visvim's madness, of course. Unlike the cheap merino wool that your workout undies are probably made of, visvim's 17.5 micron New Zealand wool is even more breathable and quicker to dry, with boosted anti-microbial capabilities and low maintenance care requirements.

So, visvim's workout gear is familiar to cheaper fare but also better. It's like buying Loro Piana cashmere over fast-fashion cashmere — a no brainer once you've compared 'em side-by-side.

Over on Union LA's web store, you can peruse the retailer's exclusive visvim Sport lineup, which includes hoodies, shorts, and beanies woven from that special wool and chain-stitched with Union branding to affect a real old-timey athleisure feel.

Ranging in price from $200 (beanie) to $690 (hoodie), I can't imagine anyone going to Equinox in these duds but they're probably perfect for a casual jog or H-O-R-S-E game.

This is merely the latest in a long line of hot hot hot Union LA collaborations, which range from ESSENTIALS to NEEDLES to, of course, Nike.

