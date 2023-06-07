Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

What's Going on With 'Vogue,' Anna Wintour & Edward Enninful?

in CultureWords By Jake Silbert

Is Edward Enninful leaving British Vogue of his own volition or did Anna Wintour push him out? According to Vogue, Enninful is moving up the corporate ladder; according to a fairly spurious report from The Sunday Times, Enninful "shot for the moon and lost."

The only confirmed truth here is that Edward Enninful would depart his position as editor-in-chief of British Vogue in 2024 to instead transition to the much wordier roles of "editorial advisor for British Vogue and global creative and cultural adviser for Vogue."

"[Anna Wintour and I] have been discussing how I can play a broader role in enhancing Vogue globally," Enninful said in a June 2 internal memo.

The Times' report, published on June 4, paints a very different picture. It suggests that Enninful, who got the British Vogue job in 2017, was angling to replace Wintour as Vogue's #1.

Enninful, a true fashion trailblazer with a storied styling career, was both the first male and Black editor-in-chief at Vogue, beloved by Beyoncé, Rihanna, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and scores of other world-shaping women for his sharp eye and even sharper vision for the fashion’s idealized future.

Enninful would go on record about the lack of body diversity on runways one month and, the next, explain why he was willing to turn down advertisers that didn't share his progressive ethos.

Thanks to Enninful, British Vogue became what The New York Times called, "the fashion magazine that can't be missed."

The Sunday Times’ speculated that Wintour, who has helmed Vogue for 35 years, didn't appreciate Edward Enninful's plans for the brand, which included reshaping Vogue as more gender neutral, according to The Sunday Times’ report.

Consider some of Enniful's historic firsts: Vogue's first male cover talent, Timothée Chalamet; Precious Lee, Jill Kortleve and Paloma Elsesser became the first trio of curve models to cover British Vogue; British Vogue published its first-ever Braille issue.

But Enninful’s mortal sin was, apparently, his ambitions to replace Wintour as the de facto leader of Vogue, who shoots down retirement rumors like she does would-be Met Gala attendees.

Edward Enninful “did not believe he would have to play second fiddle for much longer to a 70-something woman who, to him, represented so much that had been wrong with the industry for far too long,” one of Enninful's friends told The Sunday Times.

However, insiders speculate that Enninful may have flown too close to the sun by making it known that he was actually seeking to succeed Wintour if she ever retired, thus becoming the most prominent singular voice in fashion.

As a result, Enninful and Wintour’s already tenuous relationship chafed, The Sunday Times' sources claim.

Enninful would decline to be interviewed alongside Wintour, for instance, and the two editors held separate Vogue parties as their cold war reportedly grew frostier.

Those same sources say that Enninful's newly reconfigured Vogue position is proof that Wintour has again come out victorious.

Not that Enninful is suffering, by any means: Enninful reportedly said that he "can make a lot more money outside Condé Nast than in it" and is being courted by companies like Apple and Spotify. Additional rumors suggest that Enninful’s best-selling memoir, A Visible Man is currently being optioned in Hollywood.

Vogue, Condé Nast, Anna Wintour, and Edward Enninful haven't publicly commented beyond the June 2 internal memo.

Not that that's stopped anyone from picking sides, and why should it?

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Finally, a Shirt to Commemorate 'Barbie' & 'Oppenheimer's Shared Release Date

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Enter The House Of Acne Paper

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Dover Street Market's "Market Market" Sale Finally Returns to NY

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    What Is "Market Market," DSM's Ultra-Rare Archive Sale?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Teddy Santis' New Balance Line Is Dropping Killer USA-Made 990 Sneakers

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    McDonald's & Nike Dunks – That's the Ben Affleck Way

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023