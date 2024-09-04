A Bag to Match Your Credit Card? LUAR Has You Covered

LUAR's American Express collaboration is for card-carrying tastemakers. On Wednesday, the New York-based fashion brand launched three new versions of its cult-y Ana bag inspired by the Amex Gold Card — and the exclusive perks that come with it.

Given that the Amex Gold is just about the best-looking credit card on the market, it wasn't difficult for LUAR creative director Raul Lopez to create an equally stylish bag.

Lopez updated the Ana — an accessory that counts Julia Fox, Dua Lipa, and Charli XCX among its fans — in gold, white gold, and rose gold to reflect the colorways that comprise Amex's Gold Card family.

The bags, which will make their runway debut at LUAR's upcoming New York Fashion Week show, are also outfitted with charms that represent Amex's cardmember rewards. For example, an airplane reflects hotel perks and airport lounge access, while a martini glass is a reminder of the dining credit cardholders receive.

LUAR x American Express 1 / 2

For Lopez, a proud member of the Gold Card club, teaming up with Amex was a no-brainer. "American Express is more than just a credit card company," he tells Highsnobiety. "It's a global icon for taste and innovation."

Lopez, who describes himself as a "huge foodie," is partial to Amex's partnership with Resy, which it acquired in 2019. Through the reservation platform, cardmembers are able to snag exclusive tables at hard-to-book restaurants like Habibi's, Raoul's and Chez Ma Tante, three of his favorite places to eat in New York City.

If it's not already obvious, food was the last splurge Lopez charged to his credit card. "I took my team out for a celebratory dinner recently," he says. "I love that we all share a similar passion and love for food."