The Wimbledon Final Was an Absolute Celeb-Fest

Did anyone else notice the copious amount of famous faces in the crowd at the 2023 Wimbledon Men’s Final on July 16?

The tidal wave of celebs — which drew in names from all over the globe, including Hollywood royalty like Brad Pitt and literal royalty like the actual royals. — isn't anything new for Wimbledon, it's just that this year's SW19 climax housed more celebs than you could shake a Wilson racquet at.

Of course, the main event at Wimbledon's finale, the reason all the movie stars, musicians, and rich people turned out, was the nearly five-hour five-set thriller between 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

Top-seeded upstart Alcaraz saw off seven-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic in an emotional five-set battle, denying the latter's attempt at matching the current record of 24 Grand Slams, as well as ending a run of four successive Wimbledon titles.

The Spaniard, who also reigned victorious at last year's US Open, has thus broken the stranglehold that Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal have maintained on the sport of tennis for the last two decades. Welcome to the Alcaraz era of tennis.

But that's for the sportscasters to dissect: we're here to talk about all the celebrities who came out to the big game.

Thus, we've listed out all the big names and famous folks who made Wimbledon's center court the place to be for tennis-savvy A-listers. The only question we have is where was Shakira?

Brad Pitt

Pitt, wearing his signature unbuttoned polo shirt and aviators, watched the final alongside Snatch director Guy Ritchie, who was clad in a safari-esque two piece.

Sir Ian McKellen

Lord of the Rings’ Sir Ian McKellen arrived at SW19 looking particularly dapper, albeit not quite as dapper as when he boarded the Ringbearers' ship in the Grey Havens and departed Middle-earth forever. But, dapper nonetheless.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson and husband Alex were deep into the stands for the Wimbledon finale but that didn't keep them from getting sucked into the action.

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz

Bagging yourself a spot in the royal box is exactly the sort of 007 mischief move we'd expect from Daniel Craig, who did exactly that with Rachel Weisz. Hopefully, unlike the films, he didn't have to kill anyone in the process.

Nick Jonas

It was humid in SW19 on Sunday. Like, really humid. So we can only image the state of Nick Jonas after watching five hours worth of Grand Slam tennis sat in a three-piece. Still, he looks good here.

Price George, Princess Charlotte, and all the other random Royals

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George and, Princess Charlotte all made their way to SW19 on July 19. Unfortunately there was no room for Prince Louie in Wimbledon's dedicated Royal Box, who is undoubtedly the funniest royal in history. Shame really.

Benedict Cumberbatch

Always a surprise to see Benedict Cumberbatch at a sporting event, though is there any sport better suited to the Benefact Cumblybench name than the fancy game of tennis? In fact, if you squint while reading his last name, Bumblydeck Cumberbumber actually kinda sounds like "Wimbledon." Kinda.

Idris Elba

Getty Images / Karwai Tang / Contributor

Idris Elba, with his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba, gained quite the coverage on BBC wearing a very on-brand green and white open-collared Nigeria shirt designed by the Art of Football.

Lily James

Cinderella actor Lily James was spotted wearing a double-striped co-ord and navy blue blazer. A look very befitting of a Wimbledon final, if we do say ourselves.

Arianna Grande

Rumors around Ariana Grande's marriage to Dalton Gomez have been bubbling on Twitter, that's after the signer was spotted beside Andrew Garfield and Jonathan Bailey wedding ring-less!

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston may be best known as Loki but he ought to be equally well-regarded as a true blue tennis devotee. Hiddleston wasn't just sitting courtside for Alcaraz' big victory, he was in attendance nearly every day of Wimbledon.

Hugh Jackman

Wolverine at Wimbledon? Hugh Jackman made it so, though he did clean up awfully nice.

Stan Smith

It's always good see IRL Stan Smith make an appearance at these events, although he wasn't wearing his namesake adidas shoe which is bordering on a fashion crime. adidas, can you get the man some Wimbledon-approved Stan Smiths??