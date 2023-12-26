Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Where to Buy Swatch x OMEGA's Final Moonswatch of 2023

in StyleWords By Aerin Daniel

OMEGA and Swatch kept the pressure on all year, dropping collaborative Moonswatches throughout 2023 to constant sell-out crowds and an unceasing demand. And they're gonna do it one more time before 2024.

Red alert: this is your last chance to buy a Moonswatch in 2023, whether that means adding to your collections of OMEGA x Swatch timepieces or acquiring your first watch from the pair's coveted collab.

If that sounds like a big deal, you're right — it is. Just like every OMEGA x Swatch Moonswatch drop prior to it.

The next OMEGA x Swatch Moonswatch is actually quite special, too, as details revealed since its first teaser earlier this month indicate.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Whereas most of the previous collaborative watches were iterations of the original OMEGA x Swatch Mission to Moonshine Gold Moonswatch that first released earlier this year, 2023's last Moonswatch is a take on the original Mission to the Moon that OMEGA and Swatch dropped back in 2022 when their collaborative efforts began in earnest.

That really only means a couple cosmetic differences but to Moonswatch collectors, it's a valuable point of interest. And there are definitely plenty of folks stocking up on these OMEGA x Swatch drops.

Like previous Moonswatch release dates, OMEGA and Swatch have timed their latest watch collab to drop in time with a special lunar event. This time, it's the "cold" moon, 2023's final full moon.

The difference between a conventional full moon and the cold moon are fairly obvious, really: the phrase comes from a term devised by Native Americans in relation to the timing of the event. It's December and it's typically cold outside, so the new full moon is a cold moon. Got it?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As such, OMEGA and Swatch's latest Moonswatch sports a unique snowflake pattern on its seconds hand, made of OMEGA's Moonshine Gold material that's shinier and higher-vis than ordinary gold watch hands.

Swatch also teased that the cold moon-themed Moonswatch has "a secret detail" that glows in the dark, which also feels appropriate.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

The cold moon will light up the sky late on December 26 but 2023's final OMEGA x Swatch Moonswatch will only drop in-store at Swatch store locations on December 27.

Better hurry: these things won't last.

This has been a fairly massive year for OMEGA and Swatch, who have dished a half-dozen or so different Moonswatches, at least. Their collaborative collection extends from watches trimmed with ostrich leather to watches that riffed on original Moonswatch colors.

Some Moonswatches played on national holidays, others merely coincided with moon-related happenings, like the harvest moon.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Don't expect 2024 to slow the Moonswatch's roll too much. These things are just as popular now as they were a year ago and it's hard to imagine OMEGA and Swatch wish to halt the gravy train while it's still puffing along with gusto.

And, to be fair, the fans who crave these things surely aren't going to complain about more opportunities to attain a fairly affordable iteration of an OMEGA Speedmaster, right? Except for when the Moonswatches inevitably sell out, sure, but there'll always be more. Probably.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
’96 Nuptse Dip Dye Jacket
The North Face
$385
Image on Highsnobiety
BXTR Metal
Oakley
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Mafate Three 2
HOKA
$220
Aerin DanielNews Writer
Aerin Daniel is a writer who occasionally covers the news at Highsnobiety. She is well-versed in writing about sneaker culture, the streetwear business, and fashion at large, with years of experience in sourcing, blogging,and editing breaking news as a freelance creative. Aerin lives in Brooklyn and works in New York City, where she splits her time between finding new coffee shops and relaxing in parks. She'd rather watch YouTube or TikTok than TV or movies, aside from the occasional episode of Friends or Seinfeld.
We Recommend
  • Erykah Badu wearing Patta
    15 Best Dutch Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know In 2023
    • Style
  • best sneakers of the year
    The Best Sneakers of 2023... So Far
    • Sneakers
  • omega x swatch
    We Went Shopping for Omega x Swatch at Resale & Here's What We Found
    • Style
  • gore-tex jackets
    The Most Stylish GORE-TEX Jackets For Fall 2023
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    IWC’s Roving Big Pilot Watch Exhibition Finally Goes Digital
    • Watches
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The 6 Sneakers Michael Jordan Wore When He Became a Champion
    • Selects
  • paperboy paris asics gt-2160
    Paperboy Paris Cooked Up Polka-Dotted ASICS Sneakers, Of Course
    • Sneakers
  • Kendall Jenner leaves pilates wearing a black top, black leggings and Stussy x Nike sneakers
    Even Kendall Jenner's Downtime Outfits Outstyle Her Runway Looks
    • Style
  • Vans OTW's redesigned Half-Cab sneaker with tweed checkerboad
    The First Shoe From Vans' New High-End Line Is Surprisingly Familiar
    • Sneakers
  • 99ginger new balance 1906
    99GINGER Might've Made the Coolest New Balance 1906 Yet
    • Sneakers
  • Celebrities including Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner dine at Sushi Park
    The New Erewhon Is a $200-Per-Person Sushi Joint in a Strip Mall
    • Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023