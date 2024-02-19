Sign up to never miss a drop
Burberry Is Taking Over London Fashion Week (Again)

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson
Burberry’s Fall/Winter 2024 show, on February 19, is undoubtedly the highlight of London Fashion Week.

Not only is it the most widely recognized label on this season’s schedule, but under the direction of former Bottega Veneta creative director, Daniel Lee, Burberry is also one of the most exciting.

During his relatively short reign to date, Lee has already transformed Burberry.

Whether that’s replacing its lazy-ass Sans-Serif logo with the traditional Equestrian Knight, or turning house classic looks into cutting-edge silhouettes, Lee is certainly making a difference. 

Point is, Lee’s Burberry is a lot different to that of his predecessor Riccardo Tisci.

For starters, Lee’s Burberry is indisputably traditional, a far cry from Tisci’s image of the British label that saw the Italian designer revamp and modernize the Burberry image almost immediately after his arrival in 2018.

Secondly, and perhaps most pertinently, Lee’s Burberry is incredibly British. By that I mean that the former Bottega Veneta creative director has purposely gone about rediscovering the brand’s roots.

For Lee, this means enlisting the hottest British talent in each of his campaigns to date, revisiting epochal (and traditional) styles in each of his collections, and hosting his shows in inherently UK settings.

When it comes to what to expect at Lee’s FW24 show on February 19, your guess is as good as ours. 

For now, the only thing I can really assure you of is this: expect plenty more Burberry check, a load of trench coats, and definitely a barrage of famous faces in the front row.

