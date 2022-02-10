WOOD WOOD's Soho Store is Getting a Hygge Upgrade

London's Soho is about to get a healthy injection of hygge, as WOOD WOOD brings its Life™ Store concept to the city with the assistance of Orienteer Magazine.

A shining example of Denmark's keen eye for design and fine detail, WOOD WOOD, over the years, has positioned itself as more than just an apparel brand.

Co-founder Karl-Oskar Olsen said it best: “WOOD WOOD is much more than a brand. It’s about style and attitude. We were raised with the desire to evolve constantly, and we’ll keep on taking the brand even further by combining elements of underground and high-end into our very own aesthetic.”

If you've visited any of the brand's stores (whether in London, Berlin, or either of its homegrown stores in Aarhus and Copenhagen) you'll be familiar with its carefully curated selection of brands and community-facing activations. More than just shopping – you're offered a true retail experience.

With WOOD WOOD Life™ – a store concept that is already well established amongst the brand's community thanks to its Copenhagen and online stores – carefully created specialty brands consisting of ceramics, furniture, tools, and toys join the extensive apparel lineup.

Brands, including Magniberg, CristaSeya, Artek, and Leatherman, feature within the space due to their expert craftsmanship and longevity, offering purchases built to last a lifetime.

London's first W.W. Life™ Store opens within the existing WOOD WOOD store in Soho on February 18, with a launch event in collaboration with Orienteer Magazine.