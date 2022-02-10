Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

WOOD WOOD's Soho Store is Getting a Hygge Upgrade

Written by Sam Cole in Culture
WOOD WOOD
1 / 6

London's Soho is about to get a healthy injection of hygge, as WOOD WOOD brings its Life™ Store concept to the city with the assistance of Orienteer Magazine. 

A shining example of Denmark's keen eye for design and fine detail, WOOD WOOD, over the years, has positioned itself as more than just an apparel brand. 

Co-founder Karl-Oskar Olsen said it best: “WOOD WOOD is much more than a brand. It’s about style and attitude. We were raised with the desire to evolve constantly, and we’ll keep on taking the brand even further by combining elements of underground and high-end into our very own aesthetic.”

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

If you've visited any of the brand's stores (whether in London, Berlin, or either of its homegrown stores in Aarhus and Copenhagen) you'll be familiar with its carefully curated selection of brands and community-facing activations. More than just shopping – you're offered a true retail experience

With WOOD WOOD Life™ – a store concept that is already well established amongst the brand's community thanks to its Copenhagen and online stores – carefully created specialty brands consisting of ceramics, furniture, tools, and toys join the extensive apparel lineup. 

Brands, including Magniberg, CristaSeya, Artek, and Leatherman, feature within the space due to their expert craftsmanship and longevity, offering purchases built to last a lifetime. 

London's first W.W. Life™ Store opens within the existing WOOD WOOD store in Soho on February 18, with a launch event in collaboration with Orienteer Magazine.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
ConverseChuck 70 Lime Twist Egret Black
$95.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carhartt WIPRedford Bandana Black
$40.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Hatton LabsRound Hoop Earrings Silver
$190.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas Was One Of The Biggest Winners From This Year's London Marathon
  • From Barbican to The Strand: Zip Around London with MINI
  • To Defy Reality, London Fashion Week Escaped It
  • Brutalism, Pies & Barbour Jackets: Introducing the Not In London Collection
  • Contemplating Britishness With the Future of London Fashion
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now