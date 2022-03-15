WOW concept's First Physical Store is an Otherworldly Experience

WOW concept is bringing its digital presence into the physical, kicking open the doors on its first physical retail space in Madrid, conceived and designed by External Reference.

In a day and age when a lot of our shopping is done online (really, a lot of everything is done online), creating innovative and captivating retail experiences is more important than ever. Gone are the days of simple merchandising and relying on a brand name alone – customers are looking for immersion, thoughtful design, and sometimes that's as simple as somewhere 'gram-worthy to flick up.

In a bid to meld the physical and digital worlds, to blend reality and fiction, WOW concept looked to Carmelo Zappulla, the founder and executive director of External Reference, to craft its first physical retail store.

More than just shopping, the immersive space finds its foundations in a historic building on Gran Vía 18 in Madrid, the former Hotel Roma, spanning six floors, each of which offers its own unique experience.

Starting from the bottom up, the "Tech Garage" features a 3D-printed marine landscape and augmented reality integration that blends tech with nature. On the floor above is the "Self-Care Lab," a pink-hued space crafted to fulfill all your cosmetic needs.

The next three floors are dedicated to apparel and sneakers, with digital-native brands, established brands, and sports-focused brands each taking up a space of their own.

For the sixth and final floor, "Home Boulevard," WOW concept's blending of physical and digital (phygital) space comes to life, showcasing homeware parallel to Metaverse-inspired aesthetics.

If you're in Madrid, you can experience the full WOW concept retail space now