Finally, a Tonal YEEZY QNTM Colorway

adidas' YEEZY QNTM was one of the last (and only) performance sneakers introduced during the ill-fated partnership between adidas and YEEZY founder Kanye "Ye" West, ostensibly intended as a basketball-meets-lifestyle shoe in the vein of Jordan Brand footwear. First released in early 2020, the YEEZY QNTM rolled out in a dozen or so colorways but never received a proper tonal release.

However, first looks from YEEZY sneaker leakers have revealed a new, all-white colorway of the YZY QNTM that eschews the black heel panel typical of the silhouette. Technically, there are two iterations of the YEEZY QNTM, and this leaked one is the more technical version intended for basketball games.

The visual differences are fairly minor but the basketball iteration (appropriately called BSKTBLL) has a higher collar that allows for a more snug ankle fit.

Really, the main appeal is the silvery heel panel that complements the upper's pale shades, a first-ever tonal take on the YEEZY QNTM.

The sneaker retains the black tongue and laces, so you'll probably never see an all-white ("triple white," in sneaker terms) colorway of the YEEZY basketball shoe. But never say never.

Don't expect to see a standalone drop for these YEEZY QNTMs, either, but they may release as part of the second adidas YEEZY sale coming later this year.

Or, of course, they may just be one-off samples created back in the day and they'll never, ever get a wider drop.

The world of YEEZY remains murky, at best, as Ye continues vacationing in Japan while his Los Angeles YEEZY store nears completion.

Recently, it was rumored that Ye hired Los Angeles Apparel founder and all-around dirtbag Dov Charney to head YEEZY, which certainly seems likely given the time the two are spending together.

Fans would almost certainly rather see less Charney and more YEEZY, though, at least in terms of sneakers. Especially if it means a release of this YEEZY QNTM colorway or the recently revealed YEEZY x D Rose collection.

