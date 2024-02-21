Sign up to never miss a drop
adidas YEEZY's March 2024 Drop: Everything to Know

Words By Karen Fratti

adidas is finally clearing out the last of its YEEZY sneaker stock. Finally! If you've been craving YEEZY shoes from the source, your long wait may soon be over.

This would be adidas' third YEEZY sneaker drop, following the release that was postponed in November, after 2023's two very successful YEEZY restocks that brought in over $270 million in sales, according to adidas itself.

However, this is still the last of the last YEEZY stock, so ignore at your own peril.

adidas' final YEEZY sneaker sale has been foretold for some time, as the Three Stripes made it clear that it'd offload its remainder YEEZY shoes in 2024 during an early-year financial call. However, the actual YEEZY release date was not yet revealed.

According to YEEZY-obsessed leakers, though, the restock is nearly upon us. They're certain that it rolls out throughout all of March 2024, reportedly beginning March 7 until the month's end.

And, of course, they've already got the YEEZY droplist loaded up. 

adidas' final YEEZY drop will reportedly include the a variety of classic shoe styles, including the YEEZY Slide in Dark Onyx, Salt, and Slate Grey, YEEZY BOOST 500 in Stone Salt and Taupe; YEEZY FOAM RNNR in Granite and Carbon.

Other sneakers will likely join the droplist as the month goes on. 

Even though adidas' last two YEEZY sales were pretty massive in terms of inventory, there’s likely still a substantial backstock to unload.

Many of the shoes that dropped included then-unreleased YEEZY sneakers that had never before been released, like several pairs of boots that arrived as part of the first release. No YEEZY Samba sneakers, though, unless...

Also, obviously, adidas' previous two sales were almost all instantly sold out so there’s no reason to not suspect that adidas might attempt to drum up excitement with slow, smaller drops over the month or even across the year in multiple drops.

Third and final YEEZY drop? Try third, fourth, fifth...

Anyways, though adidas itself has yet to confirm any release details, leakers suspect that the YEEZY Slide Dark Onyx will be the first to release on March 7, with the YEEZY BOOST 500 sneaker in Stone Salt to follow on March 11.

Other pairs are suspected to follow a similar pattern, with a drop every couple of days until the last confirmed pair so far: the YEEZY Slide Slate Grey sandals, rumored to drop on March 21.

Prices will be similar to adidas' previous sales, with YEEZY slides starting at $70 and the sneakers in the $200 to $250 range. The FOAM RNNRs will drop at $90 a pair. Retail prices for all.

You could shop the past sales exclusively through the adidas CONFIRMED app and there’s no reason to assume that this YEEZY restock will be any different, though a few retailers did receive limited pairs during the initial restock.

Best case scenario, we won't have to wait long for news. March is right around the corner.

