adidas Drops YEEZY Sneakers Again, One Last Time

adidas is ridding itself of the remaining YEEZY shoe stock, finally. According to speculation online, it is readying its final YEEZY sneaker sale. Final as in no more adidas YEEZY. Ever.

Initially, adidas had plans to sell off its remaining YEEZY shoes, a backlog of stock estimated to be worth over $1 billion, around this time last year, adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said at that time.

And, true to Gulden’s word, over the past 12 months adidas has been quietly releasing its YEEZY sneakers in sporadic, sold-out shoe drops.

But whereas adidas' 2023 YEEZY sneaker drops were pretty predictable, the YEEZY shoes have all but dried up in 2024, making adidas' final YEEZY restock a long-awaited event indeed.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Reports on when adidas' final YEEZY sale will begin are mixed, with some sneaker leak sources citing May 27 while others affirming June 3. Some even suggest that adidas won't drop YEEZY shoes until July 2024.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

All we know for sure is that YEEZY summer is a safe bet.

This is, of course, because adidas' final YEEZY sale is only a rumor at present. However, as we’ve seen with previous releases, leaks from the sneaker community often prove to be accurate or, at least, a good indicator of things to come.

adidas has not publicly commented on the YEEZY sneaker release rumors.

One thing that all reports can agree on is that adidas has prepped a vast selection of models to drop time around, with batches of YEEZY shoe releasing across several days.

The total number of YEEZY sneakers hitting the market looks likely to total around 60.

If you’ve been looking to get your hands on a more niche adidas YEEZY sneaker directly from the source then, the chances are, it will be included in this drop.

Highlights from adidas huge Summer 2024 YEEZY release include the YEEZY 350 in its original Turtledove colorway from 2015 (as well as the Pirate Black colorway that followed). There’s also a wide range of YEEZY BOOST 350v2 models rumored to be dropping.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Alongside these early YEEZY releases, there is also YEEZY’s sci-fi Knit Runner, its huge, puffy NSLTD Boot, and the lockdown-favorite YEEZY Slides.

As with previous releases, the final adidas YEEZY sale is expected to take place on the adidas CONFIRMED app and, possibly, on adidas’ YEEZY website.

It’s been a full year since adidas started releasing its leftover YEEZY stock and, so far, the strategy has worked well. In 2023, the brand posted higher-than-expected profits at least partially due to the YEEZY drops.

"The improvement is due to the better operating business of around €100 million and the decision to not write off €268 million of Yeezy inventory," CEO Bjørn Gulden commented at the time.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

adidas later announced plans to drop its remaining YEEZYs in 2024. This started with the YEEZY BOOST 350 v2 in Steel Grey, released on February 29. It was followed by a larger release in March.

In total, adidas expects to sell around $376 million worth of YEEZY shoes across the 2024 fiscal year, according to an adidas earnings call held in the first quarter of 2024. And it looks like a lot of that stock is being offloaded in the coming weeks.

If you're in market to get a box-fresh pair of YEEZY shoes for their retail price, move quick.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

This is (likely) about to be your last chance at new ones, at least from adidas.