Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

adidas Drops YEEZY Sneakers Again, One Last Time

in SneakersWords By Tom Barker

adidas is ridding itself of the remaining YEEZY shoe stock, finally. According to speculation online, it is readying its final YEEZY sneaker sale. Final as in no more adidas YEEZY. Ever.

Initially, adidas had plans to sell off its remaining YEEZY shoes, a backlog of stock estimated to be worth over $1 billion, around this time last year, adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said at that time.

And, true to Gulden’s word, over the past 12 months adidas has been quietly releasing its YEEZY sneakers in sporadic, sold-out shoe drops.

But whereas adidas' 2023 YEEZY sneaker drops were pretty predictable, the YEEZY shoes have all but dried up in 2024, making adidas' final YEEZY restock a long-awaited event indeed.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Reports on when adidas' final YEEZY sale will begin are mixed, with some sneaker leak sources citing May 27 while others affirming June 3. Some even suggest that adidas won't drop YEEZY shoes until July 2024.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

All we know for sure is that YEEZY summer is a safe bet.

This is, of course, because adidas' final YEEZY sale is only a rumor at present. However, as we’ve seen with previous releases, leaks from the sneaker community often prove to be accurate or, at least, a good indicator of things to come. 

adidas has not publicly commented on the YEEZY sneaker release rumors.

One thing that all reports can agree on is that adidas has prepped a vast selection of models to drop time around, with batches of YEEZY shoe releasing across several days.

The total number of YEEZY sneakers hitting the market looks likely to total around 60.

If you’ve been looking to get your hands on a more niche adidas YEEZY sneaker directly from the source then, the chances are, it will be included in this drop. 

Highlights from adidas huge Summer 2024 YEEZY release include the YEEZY 350 in its original Turtledove colorway from 2015 (as well as the Pirate Black colorway that followed). There’s also a wide range of YEEZY BOOST 350v2 models rumored to be dropping. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Alongside these early YEEZY releases, there is also YEEZY’s sci-fi Knit Runner, its huge, puffy NSLTD Boot, and the lockdown-favorite YEEZY Slides

As with previous releases, the final adidas YEEZY sale is expected to take place on the adidas CONFIRMED app and, possibly, on adidas’ YEEZY website.

It’s been a full year since adidas started releasing its leftover YEEZY stock and, so far, the strategy has worked well. In 2023, the brand posted higher-than-expected profits at least partially due to the YEEZY drops.

"The improvement is due to the better operating business of around €100 million and the decision to not write off €268 million of Yeezy inventory," CEO Bjørn Gulden commented at the time.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

adidas later announced plans to drop its remaining YEEZYs in 2024. This started with the YEEZY BOOST 350 v2 in Steel Grey, released on February 29. It was followed by a larger release in March

In total, adidas expects to sell around $376 million worth of YEEZY shoes across the 2024 fiscal year, according to an adidas earnings call held in the first quarter of 2024. And it looks like a lot of that stock is being offloaded in the coming weeks.

If you're in market to get a box-fresh pair of YEEZY shoes for their retail price, move quick.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This is (likely) about to be your last chance at new ones, at least from adidas.

Shop Our Favorite Products

Image on Highsnobiety
New Balance
1906R
$175
Image on Highsnobiety
Museum of Peace & Quiet
Wordmark Crewneck
$180
Image on Highsnobiety
and wander
Dyneema Sacoche
$150
Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
We Recommend
  • KITH's Colorful adidas Sneakers Got that Summertime Feel
    • Sneakers
  • adidas Is Dropping YEEZY FOAM RNRs This Week
    • Sneakers
  • adidas YEEZY's March 2024 Drops: Everything to Know
    • Sneakers
  • More YEEZYs Are Coming in 2024, adidas Confirms
    • Sneakers
  • Song for Mute's New adidas Sneakers Are a Hairy Good Time
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Balenciaga's New Hulking Sneaker Proves It's King of Beefed-Up Stompers
    • Sneakers
  • BEAMS Made Timberland’s Preppiest Shoe Into a Rugged Hiking Boot
    • Style
  • A Guide to Pairing Your Sneakers With Shorts
    • Style
  • adidas Drops YEEZY Sneakers Again, One Last Time
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance Dad Shoes Became Literal Shinin' Stars
    • Sneakers
  • 14 of the Best Nike Dunks for Under $300
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024