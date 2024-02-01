Sign up to never miss a drop
Finally, adidas Is Selling Off Its Remaining YEEZY Sneakers

in Sneakers Words By Jake Silbert

The day is nigh: adidas is finally selling off its leftover YEEZY sneaker stock. adidas held two gangbuster YEEZY shoe sales in 2023 already and its 2024 drop will clear the table: no more YEEZY shoes, at least from adidas.

adidas announced "plans to sell the remaining YEEZY product at least at cost in 2024" in its 2023 Full-Year Results report, though it did not clarify if the YEEZY sneakers would release as a single drop or across multiple sales.

The two YEEZY shoe sales at least partially benefitted charities but also shored up some of adidas' bottom line: in the report, adidas reveals that the two drops "positively impacted net sales in an amount of around €750 million [over $812m]."

For the forthcoming sale of YEEZY sneakers, adidas is expecting to bring in "sales of around €250 million [over $270m]" — adidas clearly expects its YEEZY restocks to sell out and with good reason.

2023's multiple drops began in August and immediately crashed adidas' site due to overwhelming demand. The sales of leftover stock temporarily halted in late 2023 despite rumored plans for a holiday release due to Israel's war in Gaza.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But it doesn't matter how long adidas waits to release its remaining YEEZY shoes.

Anything YEEZY footwear-related is always popular; even a couple years after they stopped seeing regular release for various circumstances, adidas YEEZY shoes remain remain a hot commodity, with literally hundreds of pairs resold on secondhand sites on a weekly basis.

Do not expect adidas' 2024 YEEZY drop (or drops) to be any different.

Also in adidas' financial report, a tone of humility.

"We do of course know that our financial performance is not good," adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden admitted in the report. "But we are on the way of making adidas a good company again... I feel that the attitude and agility in our teams are back and that we are showing the old adidas DNA again."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Gulden has good reason to be optimistic.

adidas Basketball is garnering newfound respect thanks to excellent sneaker designs and strong campaigns; adidas' lifestyle shoes, including the Samba and timeless Stan Smith, are as covetable as ever; culture-defining collaborators like designer Wales Bonner, retailer KITH, and newfound adidas lifer Fear of God are infusing the Three Stripes with cultural vitality.

Now, whether that translates to sales or not is another matter entirely.

To Gulden's credit, though, that "old adidas DNA" does indeed feel present.

