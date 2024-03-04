Sign up to never miss a drop
adidas Is Dropping YEEZY FOAM RNRs This Week

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Just a week ago, adidas resumed its YEEZY releases for 2024, further releasing the shoes from the since-ended partnership. adidas is keeping things moving right along, having announced another drop for March 2024.

For the first week of March, adidas will release YEEZY fan favorites, the YEEZY FOAM RNR and YEEZY slide shoes, in full family sizing.

The YEEZY FOAM RNR and slide will come in onyx and dark onyx colorways (basically, black), respectively.

The latest adidas YEEZY drop-off will be available on March 7 on the adidas CONFIRMED app. Fans can also cop through the adidas website and the regular adidas app.

After cutting ties with Ye and, thus, YEEZY, adidas decided to get rid of its leftover YEEZY product from 2022 by just selling it to fans.

After 2023's YEEZY drops, adidas announced plans to release more YEEZYs in 2024, starting with the launch of a YEEZY BOOST 350 sneaker.

The YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Steel Grey" dropped on February 29, 2024. Currently, the YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 is still available at adidas.

From the looks it, it seems adidas will be doing weekly drops of its other YEEZY shoes. This week, fans can catch the YEEZY FOAM RNR and slide sandal at the retailer.

