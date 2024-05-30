Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Wait, There's Still Another YEEZY Restock?

in SneakersWords By Lei Takanashi

Yes, even though YEEZY's partnership with adidas is no more, there's still a number of YEEZY sneaker restocks coming through adidas' official channels through June 2024.

Many sneakerheads likely dropped their hot dogs on Memorial Day when they saw notifications about an official YEEZY restock going live. On May 27, 48 different adidas YEEZY shoes returned to adidas' web-store and app — many are even still on sale.

But you'd never know this from adidas itself: from rumors and leaks circulated across numerous sneaker pages, was the only marketing hyping up adidas' latest YEEZY sneaker drop.

It's probably for the best though, since we all know why the German footwear label cut its ties with YEEZY in late 2022.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

While there's certainly a sizable amount of YEEZY sneaker-starved consumers still out there, the hype around this most recent drop was relatively quiet, even though the drop included what were once considered perhaps the most coveted adidas YEEZY sneaker styles.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

We're talking about Foam Runner shoes and YEEZY Slides restocked in some hyped colors alongside YEEZY BOOST 350 V2s, Knit Runners, 450s, 500s, Desert Boots, and even weirder YEEZY silhouettes like the tall 950 boot.

Now, there are rumors swirling that adidas' next YEEZY sneaker restock is launching mere days after the first one, set to hit adidas' website and CONFIRMED app from June 3.

Some sneaker sources are even hinting saying adidas will continue dropping its leftover YEEZY stock until June 13.

It begs the question as to whether there's still much hype for adidas' YEEZY shoes in 2024. Consider that the only adidas YEEZY sneakers to sell out from the Memorial Day 2024 release were Foam Runners in "Clay" and 350 V2s in kid's sizes.

Well, maybe it's not too surprising considering these kid's V2s were re-stocked in the most popular colorways, like "Zebra."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But remember when every adidas YEEZY drop sold out in seconds?

Shop YEEZY Sneakers

Those days are long gone.

Shop adidas sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
adidas
Samba OG
$120
Image on Highsnobiety
adidas
Handball Spezial
$120
Image on Highsnobiety
adidas
Country OG
$120
We Recommend
  • adidas Drops YEEZY Sneakers Again, One Last Time
    • Sneakers
  • adidas Is Dropping YEEZY FOAM RNRs This Week
    • Sneakers
  • adidas YEEZY's March 2024 Drops: Everything to Know
    • Sneakers
  • More YEEZYs Are Coming in 2024, adidas Confirms
    • Sneakers
  • Who Deserves Credit for the Paparazzi Fashion Campaign?
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Where Did All the Fun Beauty Packaging Go?
    • Beauty
  • Saucony's Mesh-Heavy Dad Shoe Is Aging Gloriously
    • Sneakers
  • Are Portable Speakers the New Luxury Bags?
    • Style
  • These ASICS Aren’t Just Weatherproof, They're Made for Monsoons
    • Sneakers
  • Workwear Skate Shoes: Carhartt & Converse Combine Perfectly
    • Sneakers
  • Wait, There's Still Another YEEZY Restock?
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024