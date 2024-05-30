Wait, There's Still Another YEEZY Restock?

Yes, even though YEEZY's partnership with adidas is no more, there's still a number of YEEZY sneaker restocks coming through adidas' official channels through June 2024.

Many sneakerheads likely dropped their hot dogs on Memorial Day when they saw notifications about an official YEEZY restock going live. On May 27, 48 different adidas YEEZY shoes returned to adidas' web-store and app — many are even still on sale.

But you'd never know this from adidas itself: from rumors and leaks circulated across numerous sneaker pages, was the only marketing hyping up adidas' latest YEEZY sneaker drop.

It's probably for the best though, since we all know why the German footwear label cut its ties with YEEZY in late 2022.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

While there's certainly a sizable amount of YEEZY sneaker-starved consumers still out there, the hype around this most recent drop was relatively quiet, even though the drop included what were once considered perhaps the most coveted adidas YEEZY sneaker styles.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

We're talking about Foam Runner shoes and YEEZY Slides restocked in some hyped colors alongside YEEZY BOOST 350 V2s, Knit Runners, 450s, 500s, Desert Boots, and even weirder YEEZY silhouettes like the tall 950 boot.

Now, there are rumors swirling that adidas' next YEEZY sneaker restock is launching mere days after the first one, set to hit adidas' website and CONFIRMED app from June 3.

Some sneaker sources are even hinting saying adidas will continue dropping its leftover YEEZY stock until June 13.

It begs the question as to whether there's still much hype for adidas' YEEZY shoes in 2024. Consider that the only adidas YEEZY sneakers to sell out from the Memorial Day 2024 release were Foam Runners in "Clay" and 350 V2s in kid's sizes.

Well, maybe it's not too surprising considering these kid's V2s were re-stocked in the most popular colorways, like "Zebra."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But remember when every adidas YEEZY drop sold out in seconds?

Those days are long gone.