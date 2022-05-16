Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Slide Into Summer with a YEEZY Trio

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers

Move aside spring, summer's calling, and adidas YEEZY is answering the call with a restock of a trio of fan-favorite slide colorways.

It's officially open-toe season. Your mules and clogs have had a good run throughout the year, but retire your Birkenstocks Bostons and Crocs – let those babies breathe!

Whether you're dossing around the house, popping down the shops, chilling poolside, or catching a vibe at your local park, slides (or sliders) are one of the summer's crucial essentials. Sure, they're not for everyone – some prefer a Havianas, and I totally support that – but I can't help but get a little excited when they slide in and leave your kicks off your sneaks – what better sign exists for beautiful weather?

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Anyway, adidas YEEZY byways of Kanye West has shifted the landscape where slides are concerned. Once upon a time, adidas' Adilette slides were the go-to summer slip-on, followed closely by Nike's Benassis, but times have certainly changed.

What's not to love about the YEEZY slides? The color options are great; they're a super simple, comfortable, and molded silhouette that is easier to style with your on-the-go fits than a pair of traditional pool slides – honestly, it's no surprise they're so popular.

They're so popular that three fan-favorite colorways are (once again) restocking ahead of the peak of the season.

On offer are the neon-like "Green Glow," murdered-out "Onyx," and "Pure."

If you're looking to secure one or three pairs ahead of your summer holidays, you've not long to wait. All three of the restocking adidas YEEZY slides are scheduled to release online on May 16.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our latest sneakers

Sold out
ASICSGel-Venture 6 Smoke Grey Birch
$90.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Converse x GOLF WANGChuck 70 Ox Python Vintage White Blue Topaz
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HOKAMafate Speed 2 Eggnog / Oxford Tan
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Seasons Change, As Do the Shapes & Colors of Our adidas Shoes
  • These Pairs That Prove Summer Footwear Has Never Been Stronger
  • No More Breaking Sweats (Over What to Wear) in Summer
  • It's Not Actually a "Boots-Only Summer," Is It?
  • The adidas Superstar Has Never Been Breezier (or Pinker)
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now