Move aside spring, summer's calling, and adidas YEEZY is answering the call with a restock of a trio of fan-favorite slide colorways.

It's officially open-toe season. Your mules and clogs have had a good run throughout the year, but retire your Birkenstocks Bostons and Crocs – let those babies breathe!

Whether you're dossing around the house, popping down the shops, chilling poolside, or catching a vibe at your local park, slides (or sliders) are one of the summer's crucial essentials. Sure, they're not for everyone – some prefer a Havianas, and I totally support that – but I can't help but get a little excited when they slide in and leave your kicks off your sneaks – what better sign exists for beautiful weather?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Anyway, adidas YEEZY byways of Kanye West has shifted the landscape where slides are concerned. Once upon a time, adidas' Adilette slides were the go-to summer slip-on, followed closely by Nike's Benassis, but times have certainly changed.

What's not to love about the YEEZY slides? The color options are great; they're a super simple, comfortable, and molded silhouette that is easier to style with your on-the-go fits than a pair of traditional pool slides – honestly, it's no surprise they're so popular.

They're so popular that three fan-favorite colorways are (once again) restocking ahead of the peak of the season.

On offer are the neon-like "Green Glow," murdered-out "Onyx," and "Pure."

If you're looking to secure one or three pairs ahead of your summer holidays, you've not long to wait. All three of the restocking adidas YEEZY slides are scheduled to release online on May 16.