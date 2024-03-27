Sign up to never miss a drop
AMBUSH Turned Sake Cups Ultra-Modern

in CultureWords By Tayler Willson

Yoon Ahn’s AMBUSH has teamed up with HEAVENSAKE, the Japanese lifestyle brand founded Carl Hirschmann and champagne maker Régis Camus, to create a limited-edition run of 100 contemporary yet futuristic-looking sake cups.

The collaboration, which references the artisanry of antique ceramic sake cups, brings the same aesthetic twist that we’ve come to expect of Yoon’s AMBUSH label and fuses it with HEAVENSAKE’s expertise in the storied history of sake.

The result? Two contemporary tin sake cups subtly-engraved with the motifs of both AMBUSH and HEAVENSAKE, that immediately has me yearning for a sip of the good stuff.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

AMBUSH’s HEAVENSAKE collaboration, available exclusively from AMBUSH HONG KONG WORKSHOP for $330, arrives as a pack and two and comes in a specifically-designed wooden presentation box. 

So while you sit over there sipping your sake out of a conventional sake cup, we’ll be over here glugging ours from a limited-edition AMBUSH x HEAVENSAKE sake cup instead.

