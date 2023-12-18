Your Girlfriend's Declassified Guide to Watch Shopping Survival

It’s a sign of the times (pun intended): the necklace is out, the watch is in.

Blame it on the economy or blame it on the quiet luxury trend but every it-girl and who’s who is dropping the décolletage decorations in favor of the forever status symbol of the wristwatch. The “old money” iconic accessory has become fashion’s latest obsession with slews of TikTok OOTDs “kingpinning” the wristwatch and watch-centric bracelet stack pics blowing up on Pinterest.

But you’ve got to understand: this is kind of a major recent shift for womenswear. Traditionally, the watch world (as with the boardroom and kind of everything else, really) was a man’s world. The bolder, the better, a menswear staple. Sure, women could wear them, but simplified. Teeny tiny bands only. Dainty. Dumbed-down watch faces—you know, the kind that’d be easiest to understand. And however you accessorized your wrist, you couldn’t let them take up too much space (cue the collective eye roll).



Gone are the days of timepieces for women being treated as timepieces lite. Fossil, a leading maker of premier watches, has designed a coveted collection of expertly crafted timepieces that are popping up on every fashion girlie’s wishlist. If you’re shopping for a gal who’s looking to up her arm candy game, give her something she really wants to be seen with. Aside from you, of course.

The Carraway Watch: for the girl who’s obsessed with vintage men’s watches

Fossil

This isn’t your grandfather’s watch, but it sure is for the girl who’s waiting to inherit it. She loves a vintage find—high-end, that is. She probably scrolls through eBay and TheRealReal in pursuit of her ultimate fantasy. Put an end to her ceaseless scrolling with the Carraway (the best-kept secret of cult watch connoisseurs), featuring a two-toned dial and stainless steel 7-link bracelet with a 22MM strap. It’s all the vintage luxe her heart (or rather wrist) could ever desire.

The Fossil Blue GMT Dive Watch: for the girl who is always on the go

Fossil

She’s the girl you search up on Find My Friends and her whereabouts are a never-ending surprise. She’s geotagging her posts in every country but her own. Is it credit card debt? Is it family money? Who knows, but she’s habitually on an adventure. The specifications of the Fossil Blue GMT Dive Watch cater perfectly to the girl always on the move with multiple time zone tracking, 100 meters of water resistance, and lume indices for easy readability no matter where in the world she is.

The Watch Ring: for the girl with commitment issues

Fossil

It’s not you, it’s her. She’s slightly fleeting, quite evasive, and noncommittal. She’s not quite ready for the full investment piece, but she can be convinced of the Watch Ring. Featuring a sleek sunray watch face, crystal bejeweled topring, and an adjustable band to fit any finger, the Watch Ring proves that when it’s a top-tier accessory, sometimes size doesn’t really matter.

The Raquel Watch: for the Uptown girl

Fossil

She may be a transplant but she’s posh AF—and we love her for it. She orders croissants in a proper French accent and never stopped wearing ballet flats post-2012. Between Alexa Chung’s It and Sofia Coppola’s Archive on her bookshelf is a jewelry box, leather and multitiered, with a cold empty space begging for the Raquel Watch. A reimagined classic from the Fossil archives, the Raquel features a glitz inner frame and three-hand date movement encased in a mother-of-pearl watch face. Très chic.

The Harwell Watch: for the Art (Deco) Aficionado

Fossil

It’s giving Gatsby. Her “Roman empire” is most definitely the excessively glamorous Art Deco age. The pearls. The Gold. The drop waist silhouettes. The intricate shapes of the period’s architecture. The la-di-da of it all. Let her live her Daisy Buchanan dreams with the jewelry-inspired Harwell Watch. Featuring Fossil’s Heritage D-Link frame, the gold-toned stainless steel timepiece is accented by a silver sunray dial ornamented on a 20MM strap.

Now that we've cracked the code on the ultimate watch shopping guide fit for your eternal flame, just minutes before the clock runs out—happy hunting. And remember time is of the essence.

