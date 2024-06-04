Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Rolex's New 2024 Novelties Are "Sporty & Precious"

in WatchesWords By Donovan Barnett

Just ahead of the watch world's biggest event, Watches and Wonders 2024, Rolex has blessed us with a new collection of timepieces that are sure to make the fans of the brand undoubtedly happy. Think sporty and precious — some of the Swiss brand's most iconic watches revamped with a host of luxuriously precious materials that will definitely turn heads on your next "wrist roll" on TikTok.

Now, if you have been paying attention to Rolex's releases over the past few years the watchmaker has oscillated between its usual conservative approach to watch design and a more modern playful aesthetic — satisfying long-term fans of the brand and raking in new ones.

In turn, since the brand dropped a teaser for its 2024 Rolex Novelties collection, horology fans worldwide have eagerly waited on the edge of their seats for what Rolex would drop next.

So, what did we get? Let's look at our favorites.

Take a look at Rolex's 2024 new collection of watches.

Rolex's New "Tiffany Blue" Platinum 1908

One of the most head-turning watches in Rolex's 2024 round-up has to be its Perpetual 1908. The dress watch has always looked good in gold, but its new 950 Platinum case changes things — making it easily one of my favorite iterations. For the uninitiated, platinum is a precious metal revered in the watch world for its density, hyperallergic properties, and resistance to tarnishing.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

And, frankly, platinum finishing sparkles like no other precious metal. The new Perpetual 1908 Dial is just as eye-catching, coming in an ice blue guilloché rice-grain motif. Something tells me that this is a nod to the current "Tiffany blue" dial craze.

The First Everose Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller

Though there was some speculation about this being a whole new watch, the next watch in Rolex's 2024 collection includes two new updates to the brand's most complicated timepiece, the Sky-Dweller. With its highly coveted Jubilee bracelet, the new Sky-Dweller has been crafted for the first time in 18 ct Everose gold and also features a slate dial.

While the second version released today rocks an 18 ct yellow gold body and displays a crispy white dial that I feel would match perfectly with my fresh pair of white Margiela Replicas.

A Massive Rolex Deepsea in Yellow Gold

Last year, Rolex gave us the polarizing 44 mm and obnoxiously chunky Rolex Deepsea in Oystersteel — a watch with guaranteed waterproof to a depth of 3,900 meters (12,800 feet).

It was a watch that left Rolex fans confused and had Omega staring smugly at the timepiece. Though the technical feats of the watch were indubitably impressive, no one wants to wear a Power Ranger Morpher on their wrist. Nonetheless, this year's Oyster Perpetual Rolex Deepsea does have some redeemable qualities.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

The diver's watch is presented in 18 ct yellow gold for the first time and sports a 60-minute graduated Cerachrom bezel insert in blue ceramic as well as a blue lacquer. Yet, even with this precious metal facelift, the watch still has its compression resistance and anti-deformation properties.

As for use cases — if you are planning to do some deep-sea exploring with James Cameron and want the ultimate fit pic for the 'Gram, this is your watch.

Mother of Pearl Rolex Day-Date

The Day-Date range of watches has been enriched with fresh new versions of the Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40 and the Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36 with dials this year taking center stage. A personal favorite has to be the Day-Date 40 with its pearlized white mother-of-pearl dial.

Pearl dials shimmer — glistening with an almost other-worldly array of colors. This Rolex is one of those watches you have to see in person and on your wrist to fully appreciate it in all its glory.

The New Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona

Last but not least, Rolex has launched two new precious and exclusive versions of the Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona. The Cosmograph is probably the most coveted watch in Rolex's line-up and arguably in all the watch world. So best believe, this watch is going to have people salivating (people = me).

The 2024 Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona has two new precious and exclusive versions. The first version, fitted on an Oysterflex bracelet in white gold features a white mother-of-pearl dial with chronograph counters in black mother-of-pearl.

The second watch comes with a full white gold body, black mother-of-pearl dial, and chronograph counters in white mother-of-pearl — the inverse of the first version. Both are sure to be the bell of the ball at Watches and Wonders 2024.

To see the full collection of new watches, be sure to check out Rolex.

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Donovan Barnett
Senior Growth WriterDonovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
We Recommend
  • These Are Our Favorite Watches From the 2024 Met Gala
    • Watches
  • These Are Our Favorite Watches From Watches & Wonders 2024
    • Watches
  • Here Comes Swatch & Blancpain's First Collab of 2024
    • Watches
  • UNIMATIC Is The Microbrand Pushing Watch Design Forward in 2024
    • Watches
  • This Rolex Ain't Your Typical Rolex
    • Watches
What To Read Next
  • Fashion Label + Yerba Mate = Butterfly Trucker Hats (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Could a Taekwondo Shoe Be adidas’ Next Big Retro Sneaker?
    • Sneakers
  • The Top 25 Eminem Songs of All Time
    • Culture
  • For His Second White House Visit, Travis Kelce Dressed the Part
    • Style
  • Berlin Is a Vintage Shopping Mecca
    • Style
  • Excited for Stone Island x New Balance? Get Ready To Be Double Excited
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024