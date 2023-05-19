Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
YUME YUME's Love Heel Is Ready for a Mule-ment

Written by Morgan Smith in Style
YUME YUME
This article was published on January 27 and updated on May 19

YUME YUME's heart-heel collection continues to grow. Next up, the Amsterdam label gives the beloved Love heel the mule treatment.

The YUME YUME Love mule essentially ditches the back strap of the Love heel, resulting in a slip-on take on the iconic heart-shaped heeled shoes.

A true mashup of the Suki sandal and Love Heel, the Love mule preserves YUME YUME's sustainable efforts and noteworthy craftsmanship, evident with the padded thong-toe, vegan leather construction, and, of course, that unmistakable, lovey-dovey heel.

Debuted during the brand's September Spring/Summer 2023 showcase, the Love mule arrives in three spring-worthy colorways, including black, purple, pink, and neon green. In case you're wondering, they're currently up for grab on YUME YUME's website and at select stockists like SSENSE.

YUME YUME
Just a couple of months ago, the Amsterdam-based label gave us the chic Love Boot, which is steadily becoming a hit amongst the in-the-know fashion crowd.

Not to mention, Kathelyn Ahn — you may know her by her alias Killa Kate — also gave YUME YUME's Love heel an artsy spin as part of an official collaboration releasing in March (Rosalía is already a fan).

Indeed, the YUME YUME Love-verse keeps expanding. What's next? A Love-Tyre heel? I can only dream.

 

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
