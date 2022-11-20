After the Heart Heels Comes YUME YUME's Love Boot

YUME YUME isn't done spreading the love, as the footwear brand just launched a new heart-heeled shoe, naturally dubbed the "Love boot."

Priced at € 590,00 (roughly $609), YUME YUME's Love Boot is more or less a spin-off to the brand's popular Love heels. Like the thong-toe sandals, the boot rendition arrives with a cute 3D heart sculpture as a heel.

The Love boot also draws cues from the brand's Fisherman boots, evident with its wide toe box and double pull tags. The heart-heeled boot also boasts vegan leather construction like its slouchy counterpart.

First teased in July, the Love Boot is now finally here, available in three colorways — black, off-white, and winter-approved icy blue (as pictured above) — on YUME YUME's website as we speak.

YUME YUME, an Amsterdam-based brand that creates Japanese-inspired footwear, is just one of those brands where if you know, you know.

It's become an underrated gem of the footwear industry, applauded for its comfort, sustainable approaches, and cool and understated designs.

While it has fan-favorites like the Hiking sandal, Truck slide, and of course, the Love heel, each of YUME YUME's silhouettes receive a healthy amount of love and praise from its fans (those puffy mules, included).

Having popped up on the feet of Lil Yatchy and Billie Eilish, YUME YUME also has a Marshall Columbia collab under its belt and a linkup with designer-artist Kate Ahn on the way.

Now, the brand continues its ascension with love, if you will, and style, by way of its heart-heeled boot. May we all say: thank you, YUME YUME.