Yung Miami Is Single & Living Her Best Life (Real Bad)

Yung Miami and Diddy are no longer dating, as confirmed by the City Girls musician. Welp, there goes another set of #goals pics for the Instagram girlies.

During a recent interview, she revealed the two no longer see each other romantically, stating "That's not my man."

"We're still friends! We're still good friends! But we're single," the Caresha Please host stated. "We had our own situation. I'm not gonna put a title on it."

To refresh your memory, Miami revealed that she and Diddy weren't exclusive before, instead just boo'd up and having fun together. While Miami and Diddy were still a "thing," she clarified that the two were still single but dating each other.

I mean, that's basically what dating is: casually hanging out and getting to know someone until the two are ready to take things to the next level and put a label on it. Thanks for coming to my Ted Talk, by the way.

During Miami and Diddy's "situation," the two experienced tropical destinations, attended a couple of industry events together, and wooed each other with extravagant gifts.

Instagram stories couldn't get enough of the City Girl being happily spoiled and — as she might say — "flewed out" by the wealthy musician. And to be honest, I was kind of here for it myself.

Miami's relationship status update comes after Diddy's surprise baby announcement, which left the internet in complete disarray. Many assumed he and Miami had created a little one, that is until gossip sleuths reported that the mother of Diddy's new child was cyber security specialist Dana Tran.

In the same month, Diddy-slash-Love-slash-Puff Daddy was also spotted out on a reported date with model-influencer Shawntya Joseph, which led many to suspect the Miami and Diddy flame had fizzled out.

Hey, they dated, they had fun, and they're still friends in the end. No one got hurt (hopefully), and all is well.

Nonetheless, between Miami's newly single-single status and the teases of new City Girls music, it's safe to say it's about to be a hot (City) girl summer.

As the internet might say, City Girls up 10 points!

v