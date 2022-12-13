Diddy’s Surprise Baby News Leaves the Internet in Shambles

The past 48 hours on Twitter have been interesting, from leaked celebrity derrieres to...a jaw-dropping baby announcement from Diddy.

Fresh off the release of his new music video "Whatcha Gon' Do," Diddy announced on Twitter that he welcomed his seventh child into the world: a baby girl named Love Sean Combs.

Though there's no denying the name was signed off by the musician (pun intended), I issue a huge congrats to Diddy on his new bundle of joy.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The news almost immediately went viral, coming as an utter surprise to the internet and leaving all eyes on Diddy's current squeeze, Yung Miami.

For starters, the face behind the Caresha Please series isn't the mother. Instead, sources claim that Diddy shares Love with Dana Tran, the child's alleged mother who is also a cyber security specialist.

Honestly, the City Girls member was relatively mum on the matter, that is until DJ Akademiks inserted himself into the mix.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The misogynistic and messy media personality, who once said he'd have sex with a minor, tweeted that Diddy "had a side baby on his harem of side chicks."

Akademiks's tweet kicked off a brief war of words between him and Yung Miami on the bird platform — another L for Akademiks' track record of bashing and arguing with the industry's women but praising its abusers.

On December 13, Diddy defended Miami, tweeting, "Yung Miami is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Outside of drama with Akademiks, the City Girls member took the baby news quite fine, from the looks of it — teasing her hit show's next episode and seemingly clarifying she's sticking by Diddy.

After all, Yung Miami and Diddy aren't exclusive. In a past interview, she clarified the former, stating that "we're single, but we're dating."

"He sees other people outside of me, and I see people outside of him," Yung Miami stated. "I'm young. I'm dating. I'm, you know, having fun. I'm doing me. He's doing the same thing."

And like Miami, Diddy indeed keeps his options open. A day before his mic-drop tweet, Diddy and influencer Shawntya Joseph went on a date in NYC.

Taking a page from Rocky and Rih's book, the two donned lowkey black outfits while holding hands during a casual stroll.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The way I see it is: they're all consenting adults and can do as they please. If they're all cool with it, then hey, let them be.

At the same time, whew, what a way to start the week. Maybe we can get a warning or perhaps another Miami style moment to ease the chaos next time?