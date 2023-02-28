ZEGNA's The Elder Stateman Collab Is Cali-Fied Luxury

After teasing a look with The Elder Statesman during its Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023, ZEGNA has now revealed a debut fully-fledged collaboration alongside the Los Angeles-based outfit.

Commemorated with an event on the first day of Paris Fashion Week FW23, ZEGNA x The Elder Statesman is the start of a series of on-going collaborative releases between the pair, with the first collection slated to land September 2023.

Proceedings between the pair starts off with the expanding of horizons to take on new stylistic paths, while simultaneously merging their shared ethos of vertical craftsmanship.

In fact, the Ermenegildo Zegna Group — which includes Bonotto, Dondi, Filati Biagioli Modesto, Lanificio Zegna, and Tessitura Ubertino — is already working with TES’s own vertically integrated platform to provide them with Ermenegildo Zegna Group fabrics and yarns, which makes the perfect base for an on-going partnership.

The collection represents the merging of two worlds: ZEGNA's reset of the masculine wardrobe, which has been reworked with TES’s Californian sense of luxury with levity.

“Dialogues like this allow us to add new layers to our world, finding other expressions to Oasi Cashmere,” explains ZEGNA Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori. “We worked on this collection completely together, merging our shapes with TES’s distinctive colors and all-pervading spontaneity.”

Working together with The Elder Statesman’s Creative Director, Bailey Hunter, heritage ZEGNA styles are reimagined in vibrant colors, off-kilter patterns, rich textures, and relaxed cuts.

Everything is soft, in both shape and spirit: a seamless flow of indoors and outdoors, work and leisure, day and night; pieces that are comfortable, easy to wear and easy to mix. Which, in my mind, is the epitome of a rich and elevated, everyday wardrobe.