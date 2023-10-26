Even Zendaya's Grocery Outfits Come Correct

Zendaya dresses like no one else. We all know this. But that Zendaya keeps her outfit game elevated even out getting groceries with Tom Holland? News to us all, except the Zendaya stans.

With Zendaya's red carpet appearances and street style as rare as the couture creations that likely line her closet, we're forced patiently savor every public appearance. So don't blame me for seeking some element of distinguishing style from even her Erewhon runs.

But you've gotta give Zendaya credit for still looking put together even when she's just out to grab a mega-priced smoothie and some veggies, though that's also the exact kinda drip we've collectively come to expect from shoppers visiting the world's hippest supermarket.

On October 24, Zendaya and Tom Holland went grocery shopping wearing pretty bare bones outfits, which is nothing new for him and quite remarkable for her.

Like, it's practically alien to see Zendaya wearing anything less opulent than made-to-order Valentino or off-the-runway Louis Vuitton so allow your eyes adjust to witnessing Zendaya in a hoodie, leggings, and On Running sneakers.

But, even as straightforward as her outfit is, there's a purposefulness to it that grants Zendaya's look an air of agency.

Consider the snug, just-so fit of Zendaya's hoodie, which is neither too long nor too short. Notice the tall black socks with all-black running sneakers, informing an effortless lounge outfit that's stealth but not sloppy. Hair? Up. Earrings? Studs.

This is intentional dressing done to a masterfully purposeful degree.

Plus, no surprise that Louis Vuitton ambassador Zendaya also tote her favorite bag, the monogrammed canvas Diane, to Erewhon. The LV handbag adds statement flair, essential for taking an ordinary outfit to a new level.

Yes, Zendaya knows how to dress. Even her off-duty outfits speak to that simple truth, but to really understand what it means to apply serious wardrobe know-how to an otherwise normal look, you the well-dressed devil is in the details.

No, it's not a top-tier Zendaya look. Nor should you expect one from something she wore to hit Erewhon. But the fact that even Zendaya's grocery looks have purpose speaks to her immense skill in getting dressed on the daily.