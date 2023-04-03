Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
No Joke, A New Zendaya Look Just Dropped

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

I know it's April Fools', but this isn't a joke (or AI). Zendaya just blessed us with a new red carpet look.

The Emmy-award-winning actress attended the 2023 NMACC gala held in Mumbai, India, where she stunned in a custom saree designed by Rahul Mishra. As a quick refresher, a saree (also referred to as a sari or shari) is the traditional garment worn by women in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

Designer Mishra also designed a trench coat look for Gigi Hadid, who attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC) grand opening the night prior.

Zendaya's custom Rahul Mishra moment was inspired by a look from the designer's "Cosmos" collection, which featured a saree with hand embroidery throughout (down to the bralette top comprised of 3D gold birds stitched together).

Being the face of Bulgari, Zendaya naturally topped her look off with jewels from the Italian luxury house.

Zendaya's saree moment comes just days after resuming her red carpet supremacy, taking on the 2023 NAACP Images Awards in archival Versace and Prada. Fast forward to the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, where the 26-year-old star stunned Valentino and Giorgio Armani Prive. Indeed, the Zendaya army was well-fed with looks in February.

For the NMACC gala, Zendaya was accompanied by since-retired stylist Law Roach, who assured us that he would continue to work with the actress even in his retirement (of course, he didn't leave us without a stunning parting gift). However, he reportedly didn't style Zendaya's look, rather he led the creative direction while Rahul Mishra styled her.

Tom Holland was also in attendance — outfitted in a classic tux — joining his lover Zendaya and Roach at the formal event. Just a couple of days ago, the inseparable couple was spotted out and about in Mumbai, with fans anticipating their appearance at the NMACC gala.

Well, consider your wishes granted, Tomdaya fans.

