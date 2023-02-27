Oh How You've Been Missed, Zendaya!

Though last year's red carpets delivered a fair share of solid style moments, Zendaya's presence was undoubtedly missed. The actress was MIA at the events like the Met Gala and Golden Globes, where fans and the press anxiously awaited her stylish arrival.

Now, the hiatus is over and Zendaya is back, ladies and gentlemen. The actress attended the 2023 NAACP Image Awards on February 25, resuming her red-carpet supremacy in a dazzling Versace gown.

Hailing from the house's Spring 2002 Couture collection, the black and green gown served glam-ified Sheego vibes (Zendaya posted the Kim Possible villain as inspo), pulled by her renowned stylist Law Roach.

For "dessert," as the Roach called it, Zendaya changed into a chic, white Prada look consisting of a cutout bralette top and matching pencil skirt – a recreation inspired by the label's Spring/Summer 1993 ensemble.

As the internet would say: she left no crumbs (translation: she looked good).

Duties called last year, and Zendaya answered as the actress was busy filming forthcoming projects like the Challengers and Dune 2. She wasn't even on social media much, popping in occasionally to do her usual Beyoncé stanning and hush pregnancy rumors.

Ahead of last year's Met Gala, the actress announced she wouldn't be in attendance, stating, "Your girl's gotta work and make some movies." Well, I can't be mad at that.

We didn't go all 2022 without looks, of course. Zendaya upheld her best-dressed status at the 2022 Emmys and *that* Valentino show. Oh, and let's not forget the Loewe moment in the shower.

Hours before the NAACP ceremony, Roach teased the actress' big return to the red carpet, posting a fan cam of her most iconic red carpet looks (styled by him, of course). The caption? "She's been gone for a minute... Y'all ready?"

We were ready. We've been fed. Indeed, the world is healing.