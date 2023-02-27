Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Oh How You've Been Missed, Zendaya!

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Though last year's red carpets delivered a fair share of solid style moments, Zendaya's presence was undoubtedly missed. The actress was MIA at the events like the Met Gala and Golden Globes, where fans and the press anxiously awaited her stylish arrival.

Now, the hiatus is over and Zendaya is back, ladies and gentlemen. The actress attended the 2023 NAACP Image Awards on February 25, resuming her red-carpet supremacy in a dazzling Versace gown.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Hailing from the house's Spring 2002 Couture collection, the black and green gown served glam-ified Sheego vibes (Zendaya posted the Kim Possible villain as inspo), pulled by her renowned stylist Law Roach.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For "dessert," as the Roach called it, Zendaya changed into a chic, white Prada look consisting of a cutout bralette top and matching pencil skirt – a recreation inspired by the label's Spring/Summer 1993 ensemble.

As the internet would say: she left no crumbs (translation: she looked good).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Duties called last year, and Zendaya answered as the actress was busy filming forthcoming projects like the Challengers and Dune 2. She wasn't even on social media much, popping in occasionally to do her usual Beyoncé stanning and hush pregnancy rumors.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Ahead of last year's Met Gala, the actress announced she wouldn't be in attendance, stating, "Your girl's gotta work and make some movies." Well, I can't be mad at that.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

We didn't go all 2022 without looks, of course. Zendaya upheld her best-dressed status at the 2022 Emmys and *that* Valentino show. Oh, and let's not forget the Loewe moment in the shower.

Hours before the NAACP ceremony, Roach teased the actress' big return to the red carpet, posting a fan cam of her most iconic red carpet looks (styled by him, of course). The caption? "She's been gone for a minute... Y'all ready?"

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

We were ready. We've been fed. Indeed, the world is healing.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our latest products

Sold out
Alpha Industries x HighsnobietyMA-1 Heritage Bomber Jacket
$930.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HighsnobietyHeavy Fleece Hoodie Ivory
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
OnCloudaway Black/Rock
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Classic Nike Air Max, as You’ve Never Seen It Before
  • You've Seen Black Air Force 1s. But "Black Cat" Air Force 1s Are Impressively Fresh
  • The 9 Dandiest Details You Missed In the 2025 Met Gala Outfits
  • You've Seen JJJJound's Elegant New Balance Dad Shoe Before (But Not Really)
  • You’ve Seen This Brand's Viral AirPods. You Have Not Seen Its Killer adidas Collab
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now