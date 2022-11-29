Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Zoe Saldaña's Bold Shoulders Are a Big Deal

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Avatar 2 is finally almost here, with the U.S. premiere roughly two weeks away. Zoe Saldaña, who reprised her role as Neytiri in the sequel, is already making her promotional rounds — in style, at that.

While appearing on Good Morning, America on November 28, Saldaña discussed Avatar: The Way of Water, wearing a Gucci look that boasted big — emphasis on big — chic energy.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

For her ensemble, which hails from Gucci's "exquisite" Fall/Winter 2022 collection, Saldaña donned a classic white top and tie combo topped with a herringbone blazer equipped with slouching, statement shoulders.

The actress' look, which was put together by her stylist Petra Flannery, concluded with a bright red leather skirt, black pumps, and — for the grande finale – a sleek, oversized patent belt. Classy!

During her appearance on the morning talk show, Saldaña also revealed that she will watch Avatar: The Way of Water for the first time on Monday night, as she hadn't seen the film yet.

Initially scheduled to release in 2021, anticipated sequel comes 13 years after 2009's Avatar, which remains the highest-grossing film of all time (Avengers: Endgame, of which Saldana also starred in, was but a couple of million off from nabbing the number one spot).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Named the second highest-grossing actress in 2019, Saldana is no stranger to chart-topping screen moments. On top of starring, several Marvel box-office hits, she also landed the leading role in Netflix's tear-jerking From Scratch series, the platform's number one viewed show in November.

If Saldana's previous high-ranking projects and her latest bold ensemble — large details included — are indicators, Avatar 2 will be a big deal when it premieres on December 16.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
MonclerAqua Rain Boots Black
$415.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
GramicciSherpa Jacket Natural Swirl
$190.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
PattaFleece Scarf Black
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • On Serves It Big In Paris
  • No Rules, Just Creativity: Inside Converse and Tyler’s Pre-Show Playground
  • There's a New-Old Nike "Dad Shoe" in Town
  • Nike's Air Max Skate Shoe Already Went Silver, Now It's Going for Gold
  • An All-New Cartier Watch That Has Old-School Collectors Drooling
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now