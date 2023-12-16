Sign up to never miss a drop
Are Corteiz & Supreme About to Rule the World Together?

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

Corteiz x Supreme? It looks like the two are collaborating.

Recently, a billboard appeared in London, presenting Corteiz's logo alongside the words "Supreme Rules the World." Corteiz's thing is "Corteiz rules the world."

Currently, there are no other details on Corteiz x Supreme — neither brands have confirmed nor denied the collaboration — but the massive poster still has folks buzzing about the team-up.

A Corteiz x Supreme linkup would undoubtedly be a hyped one. Folks line up at Supreme stores daily, drop day or not. And a typical Corteiz launch day sees its devoted fanbase gathering in swarms just for a chance to cop the latest clothing.

Seriously, the London-based brand had people running across major cities for its Nike Air Max 95 sneakers, whose three colorways are going for $500 and up on resale sites as we speak.

On Supreme's side, the brand has maintained business as usual in 2023, bringing back iconic Box Logos, MF Doom collab, and loads of Nike sneakers between.

The streetwear giant even crossed paths with Corteiz founder Clint 419, who wore full Supreme looks for a campaign back in August. It seems the pair was teasing their linkup all along.

Again, we're still awaiting more details from Corteiz and Supreme on their supposed collab. For now, we just have this big red poster and vibes. For some fans, that's all the confirmation they need to know their two faves have come together.

