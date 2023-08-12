A Ma Maniére & Jumpman Are Back at It Again

Since its Air Jordan 3s, the hype surrounding A Ma Maniere's Nike collabs continues to build with each drop, and rightfully so.

In addition to reimagining classic Nike classics with luxury details, a compelling narrative matched with stunning visuals accompanies each shoe. These details set AMM's collabs apart from others, and further adds to the shoes' coveted status.

Last year, the label headed by James Whitner blessed fans with not one but four sneaker collabs, including the Air Jordan 2s, FIFA-approved Air Jordan 4s, Air Jordan 12s, and the Air Ships. AMM fans were well fed, to say the least.

Earlier this year, talks began to swirl regarding the A Ma Maniére's Air Jordan 5 sneaker collaboration followed by on-foot looks courtesy of Whitner himself. Now, detailed looks at A Ma Maniére's Jordan 5 collaboration are here.

The collaborative Air Jordan 5 arrives in a primarily stealthy scheme, with a splashes of burgundy here and there — the typical hues from the AMM x Nike color wheel.

Like past team-ups, we again see A Ma Maniére explore vintage design concepts, showcased with a seemingly pre-yellowed sole and netting panel. It's almost like an even more elderly version of the Metallic 5s and GORE-TEX 5s.

Elsewhere, you can catch Jordan Brand and A Ma Maniére branding signing off on the collaborative effort. What more can I say? It's another effortless take by the label.

Apparently, A Ma Maniére's Jordan 5 will come in a "Photon Dust" scheme in addition to the black colorway. Early looks at the white pair surfaced recently, revealing the best look yet at the second spin.

Both colorways are expected to arrive around the holiday season, rumored to release on November 22 for $225. Guess it is the most wonderful time of the year, especially for sneakerheads.

This article was published on April 21 and updated on August 12