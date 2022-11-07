A Ma Maniére Is Switching Things Up With Its AJ4 Release

This article was published on November 4 and updated on November 18

Brand: A Ma Maniére x Jordan Brand

Model: Air Jordan 4

Release Date: November 17, November 23

Buy: A Ma Maniére's website , Slam Jam, SNKRS

Editor’s Notes: Throughout the year, whispers of A Ma Maniére's Air Jordan 4 sneakers floated around the internet (just speculated drop dates, leaked pics, and vibes). Now, at long last, the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 sneakers are finally dropping soon — with a special message.

As you can see above, a Violet Ore hue strikes the premium nubuck upper of the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4, complemented by Sail and black accents on the heel and midsole.

A quilted material comprises the inside, from the lining to the insole. Evident the brand's past collab, the silky padded texture offers a sense of luxury for the sneakers.

Essentially, A Ma Maniére's Jordan 4 sticks to the brand's design language, boasting that familiar luxe, vintage look matched with the signature color palette of deep purple and off-white shades.

For A Ma Maniére founder James Whitner, the brand's Jordan collaborations go far beyond sneakers. Compelling narratives matched with those impressive design details are why the brand's shoes hold so much value in the community.

Take the Air Jordan 3s, for instance. Sure, the shoes are undoubtedly rotation-worthy, but they also served as an ode to Black women and their importance in family structures and society as a whole.

Then, the brand's Air Jordan 2s continued the "Airness" narrative – brought to light with the Air Jordan 1 collab — highlighting the resilience and strength shared within the Black community.

Announcing the release of the Air Jordan 4 sneakers, Whitner spotlighted the significance of voting and being heard as we approach the midterm elections on November 8 (he even created a page dedicated to Election Day resources).

"On the eve of the election, while we have the anticipation and attention of the world on our next Jordan Brand project, it's our responsibility to use our platform to ensure people, especially young people, show up to the polls and use their voice, use their vote and ask for the country to reflect their values," Whitner stated in a press release.

"So while we have your attention - please vote, help someone get to the polls, volunteer in your community, and speak up about the issues that are top of mind for you. The future belongs to you - take action."

A Ma Maniére 1 / 7

For the Air Jordan 4's release, there will be no raffle hosted by A Ma Maniére or Whitner's other brands. Instead, fans can cop the shoes in two ways: a general online drop on November 17 or submit a video speaking on societal issues (more details on the brand's Instagram page).

So for those looking to cop A Ma Maniére's Air Jordan 4s, speak up for what you believe (on video) or forever hold your peace and cop on launch day.

