A Ma Maniére Is All Aboard Jordan's Air Ship

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers
A Ma Maniére
This article was published on August 19 and updated on August 22

Brand: A Ma Maniére x Jordan

Model: Air Ship PE

Release Date: August 26

Price: $140

Buy: A Ma Maniére's website

Editor’s Notes: A Ma Maniére just threw the sneaker curveball of the year and boarded Jordan's Air Ship.

Beginning August 18, sneaker enthusiasts began sharing pics of A Ma Maniére's Jordan Air Ship sneaker, which had been gifted to them by the retailer.

As you can see in their images, A Ma Maniére x Jordan Air Ship "Game Royal" boasts a smooth white leather upper, contrasted by royal blue accents on the Jordan-branded ankle, Swoosh, and outsole.

A Ma Maniére's Jordan Air Ship comes with customary white laces, but an extra blue shoelace set is readily available for those feeling the blues (in a good way).

Indeed, the clean "Game Royal" color scheme — which has dressed Dunks and AJ1s in the past — isn't the only intriguing aspect of the A Ma Maniére x Jordan Air Ship sneakers collab.

A Ma Maniére
Behind the A Ma Maniére's Jordan Air Ship sneaker's tongue, a tag reads "[number] out of 2,300," indicating that only 2,300 pairs will be produced for the brand's latest sneaker collab. So basically, get ready.

With the exclusivity of this latest collab and the high demand for AMM's past Jordan projects — the AJ3 collab is still reselling for $700-plus, by the way — I can already taste the L.

Like past projects, the A Ma Maniére x Jordan Air Ship collab unravels a new story surrounding the Black experience, touching on the Black community's generational struggle of constantly proving our worth while making power moves in silence.

In the campaign visual "Do It In The Dark," directed by the Turner Brothers, the brand highlights resilient changemakers like Atlanta Dream head coach Tanisha Wright and team players AD Durr and Aari McDonald.

At the same time, rapper Reuben Vincent supplies some lyrical poetry in the video's background, reiterating A Ma Maniére's compelling narrative.

Shortly after its AJ2 drop, A Ma Maniére's Air Jordan 12s and Air Jordan 4s leaked, leaving fans like myself making room in our closets for those two Jordan collabs.

Then, boom. A Ma Maniére seeds out its Jordan Air Ship — the real OG "Banned" shoe — with no maroon reptilian Swooshes in sight.

"Plot twist!" Twitter user @glencocolaflare tweeted as she unboxed A Ma Maniére soon-come Air Ship sneakers. Indeed, the A Ma Maniére x Jordan Air Ship was an interesting burgundy-free turn of events.

Nonetheless, given the brand's consistent track record of three Jordan sellouts, A Ma Maniére x Jordan Air Ship will likely be met with the same energy.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
