Highsnobiety
A Ma Maniere’s Air Jordan 12 Is a Love Letter to Black Women

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

This article was published on December 16, 2022 and updated on February 21, 2023

A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand reconnect for their first collab of 2023, finally releasing their Air Jordan 12 sneakers after several teases last year.

A Ma Maniére's Air Jordan 12s surface in White/Burgundy and Black/Burgundy schemes, with the latter colorway dropping on February 24 via A Ma Maniére's website. And fans can expect a wider release to follow on Nike SNKRS and select retailers.

First looks at the collaborative AJ12's black pair leaked in July followed by teasers of the white iteration in December.

Aside from the obvious scheme difference, the two colorways also boast varying constructions. While the white preserves the model's signature padded leather upper, the black arrives with premium suede.

A Ma Maniére's "A" motif replaces the famed Jumpman logo on the tongues while materializing as metal lace buckles simultaneously.

A Ma Maniére
1 / 4
Hints of maroon suede and snakeskin textures join sleek, quilted linings on both shoes — details that serve as AMM's way of signing off on its Jordan sneakers.

Then, sealing the deal of this collaborative effort is the 12s' heel tag, which has been reworked to include A Ma Maniére branding.

Like the label's coveted AJ3s, A Ma Maniére's Air Jordan 12s manifest as an ode to Black women. Joined by a visual titled "She's the Blueprint," AMM's latest project celebrates Black women in all their glory, highlighting their overlooked impact on culture, community, and style.

Indeed, A Ma Maniere puts it best in a press statement: "Black women are the blueprint and inspire the world, always putting us on to what’s best and next."

A Ma Maniére
1 / 5
Naturally, the brand granted ladies first dibs on in-store raffles for the AJ12s, which will naturally release in women's sizing ranging up to 15.5.

Apparel pieces like a jacquard puffer with an allover MJ print and suede tracksuit will release in tandem with the AJ12s, rendered in the AMM's palette of burgundy, cream, and black hues.

A Ma Maniére and Jordan's collabs consistently drop works of art — even literal poetry, in some cases — designed with quality materials, luxury appeal, and most importantly, meaningful narratives. And lucky for us, these 12s maintain the same energy.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
