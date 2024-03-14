Sign up to never miss a drop
ASICS' Best Collab of 2023 Is Back For More

in SneakersWords By Karen Fratti

Above the Clouds’ ASICS GT-2160 was one of the best sneaker collaborations of 2023.

And, after a brief tease back in November by way of a blurry Instagram upload, Above the Clouds and ASICS are getting the band back together for a follow up collaboration in 2024 that, truth be told, is even better than the first.

Like last time, Above the Clouds is once again taking on ASICS’ GT-2160, a sneaker that pays homage to the technical design language from the GT-2000 series in the early 2010s. 

With its chunky mesh collar, padded heel, and translucent TPE midfoot and toebox, Above the Clouds’ newest ASICS arrives built the same as its first collaboration, but with a slightly different colorway.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

I mean, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it, right?

ATC’s debut ASICS took on a plethora of greens atop the sneaker’s mesh and metallic upper. This time around, though, the greens are replaced with pops of red, which makes for yet another objectively great looking sneaker.

Thing is, if ATC’s second ASICS collab is anything like the first, the sneakers aren’t going to be easy to get a hold of. Even now, nearly 12 months later, the pair’s debut collaboration is selling on resell sites for almost five-times retail.

Point is, Above the Clouds and ASICS have done it again… but even better!

