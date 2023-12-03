Above the Clouds’ New ASICS Are Thrice as Good as the Last

Above the Clouds and ASICS may have dropped off a nice pair of GT-2160s this year. But who said they were finished? Well, the two are finished for 2023 (as far as we know). But 2024? They've got more where that came from.

Recently, Above the Clouds leaked its own ASICS collabs for next year, revealing three new GT-2160 colorways. The caption? "2024 @asics_sportstyle"

The GT-2160s appeared in black, silver/white, and silver/red schemes — all looking just as good as the retailer's "Shamrock Green" pairs from this year, even while packaged in plastic storage bags.

At the moment, there aren't any other angles of Above the Clouds' ASICS GT-2160s. But we'll probably start seeing more shots — and hopefully release info — roll in as we kick off 2024. Until then, we wait.

After months of anticipation, Above the Clouds finally released its green GT-2160 collab, advancing the new ASICS model's stellar debut. Cecilie Bahnsen, Dime, and Kith also gave the shoes a spin in 2023.

'Twas the third team-up between Above the Clouds and ASICS and a banging success, with the GT-2160 "Shamrock Green" sneakers selling out after its release. The pairs are going for decent prices on the aftermarket, though (I've seen them for around $200).

Now, you mean to tell me that the Australia-based retailer and ASICS plan to return with not one but three more solid takes? 2024 is not sparing our pockets, I see.