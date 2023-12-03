Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Above the Clouds’ New ASICS Are Thrice as Good as the Last

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Above the Clouds and ASICS may have dropped off a nice pair of GT-2160s this year. But who said they were finished? Well, the two are finished for 2023 (as far as we know). But 2024? They've got more where that came from.

Recently, Above the Clouds leaked its own ASICS collabs for next year, revealing three new GT-2160 colorways. The caption? "2024 @asics_sportstyle"

The GT-2160s appeared in black, silver/white, and silver/red schemes — all looking just as good as the retailer's "Shamrock Green" pairs from this year, even while packaged in plastic storage bags.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

At the moment, there aren't any other angles of Above the Clouds' ASICS GT-2160s. But we'll probably start seeing more shots — and hopefully release info — roll in as we kick off 2024. Until then, we wait.

After months of anticipation, Above the Clouds finally released its green GT-2160 collab, advancing the new ASICS model's stellar debut. Cecilie Bahnsen, Dime, and Kith also gave the shoes a spin in 2023.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

'Twas the third team-up between Above the Clouds and ASICS and a banging success, with the GT-2160 "Shamrock Green" sneakers selling out after its release. The pairs are going for decent prices on the aftermarket, though (I've seen them for around $200).

Now, you mean to tell me that the Australia-based retailer and ASICS plan to return with not one but three more solid takes? 2024 is not sparing our pockets, I see.

Shop Asics sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
GEL-KAYANO LEGACY
ASICS
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-Quantum Kinetic
ASICS
$285
Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-Venture 6
ASICS
$100
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Sneakers of 2023... So Far
    • Sneakers
  • Stan Smith Crepe
    The Gifts Every Sneakerhead Wants for The Holidays
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The 26 Best Sneaker Brands to Turn to When in Doubt — a Complete List
    • Sneakers
  • silver sneakers
    Polish Up Your Footwear Rotation with These Silver Sneakers
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    We've Scoured Summer Sales For The Best Sneakers Under $100
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • above the clouds asics gt-2160 2024
    Above the Clouds’ New ASICS Are Thrice as Good as the Last
    • Sneakers
  • telfar denim bags
    Oh, Happy Denim Days: Telfar’s Dropping Denim Bags...with Zippers!
    • Style
  • pharrell lous vuitton show pre fall 2024
    Pharrell Is Louis Vuitton’s Willy Wonka
    • Style
  • dapper dan dap gap collab 2023
    EXCLUSIVE: DAP GAP's Next Drop Is Huge & Dapper Dan Knows It
    • Style
  • balenciaga fall 2024
    Is Balenciaga...Back?
    • Style
  • kenzo verdy
    Nigo and VERDY Won't Stop Working Together
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023