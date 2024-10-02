Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Abra & adidas Are on the Fringe

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers

adidas' Superstar sneaker is flirting with fringe for Spring/Summer 2025. And I'm no relationship expert, but I think things are going pretty good.

At the SS25 presentation of ABRA, Jacquemus and Kenzo veteran Abraham Ortuño Perez's eponymous luxury label, amidst heartthrob graphic tops and jumbo bags, a few pairs of fringed-out adidas Superstar sneakers stood out.

The shell toe-toting Superstar maintained its classic build that has carried the sneaker from Run-D.M.C.-induced stardom to summer '16 relic, but ABRA's variation features a choppy fringe across the upper. Basically, this iteration looks like a Chia Pet gone Three Stripes.  

Both a white and black pair of the fringy adidas Superstar sneakers trekked down the runway, which saw a flurry of equally interesting footwear choosings, including jumbo flip-flops and shopping bag heels.

The adidas Superstar is no stranger to zesty modifications.

From a mesh-tastic CLOT's collaboration to fellow-fringed iterations like the adidas Superstar Fringe (which is also a tad Wales Bonner-coded), the Superstar footwear familia is prone to a good switch-up.

Through all its revamps and funky switch-ups, though, the nostalgic energy an adidas Superstar exudes is a non-wavering facet of its DNA, making it the perfect sneaker for the ABRA show, which found stylistic inspo from relics of the past.

Release info for the bang-toting adidas Superstar sneakers is not confirmed but you can likely expect it in early 2025, as SS25 collections typically launch around January.

But if you've got a pressing hankering for some adidas Superstar sneakers RN, there is no shortage of delectable iterations of the retro-tastic shoe sure to satiate you in the meantime between time.

