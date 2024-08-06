adidas’ Superstar Makes For a Great Chunky Basketball Shoe

Such is the adidas Superstar’s status as an iconic sneaker (and a historic piece of hip-hop history), it’s easy to forget it started life as a functional basketball shoe.

However, in the late ‘90s, adidas brought the shoe back to its roots by upgrading the shell-toed sneaker into a chunky basketball shoe. And now, 25 years later, it's re-releasing the redesigned basketball shoe under the name adidas Superstar Millenium (or, adidas Superstar MN for short).

The shoe blends the top half of adidas’ iconic Superstar model (the all-leather construction, thick three stripes, and, of course, the hard shell toe are all present) with a chunky sole unit. The sporty build of the bottom half of the sneaker contrasts its classic upper.

sneakersnstuff

While this shoe is no match for adidas’ current roster of cutting-edge basketball shoes, it is a more contemporary, bulky upgrade on the original Superstar. And, if you happen to find yourself in a game of street basketball, it will still perform better than the OG model.

sneakersnstuff

Available to shop now from select retailers including sneakersnstuff and Footpatrol, retailing for $130, the Superstar NM is one of many recent examples that the adidas Superstar can mold to fit (almost) any form.

Recently, we’ve seen the shoe become a formal dress shoe, a chunky skate shoe, and a piece of art. This release is a reminder of the adidas Superstar's origins.