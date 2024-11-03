Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas' Scaly Superstars Are Ready for the Year of the Snake

Written by Tara Larson in Sneakers

adidas is ready for the Year of the Snake.

The sportswear brand unveiled its upcoming Chinese New Year collection, led by a scale-tastic, holiday-ready Superstar sneaker.

adidas leans into the Year of the Snake theme by adding reptile elements to its classic Superstar. A clean white leather base is coated in a subtle snakeskin material, while red brings some tasteful contrast to the heel and tongue.

adidas takes the theme further with its festive sneaker, embroidering it with Chinese characters on the heel. The insole also showcases a snake as a hidden nod to the Year of the Snake.

The new sneakers remind me of Wales Bonner's recent Superstar collaboration, although the London-based label's shoes were a different kind of animal.

adidas' Chinese New Year collection includes two other models: another snakeskin Superstar and the beloved Samba.

The Samba, who isn't a stranger to an exotic upgrade, follows a similar color concept to the first Superstar, with a white, red, and black palette. However, it blends leather, woven, and serpentine materials for an even more textural design.

The second Superstar features a bolder look than the first, complete with vibrant red snakeskin and black scaly details throughout the sneaker.

With the Chinese New Year kicking off on January 29, 2025, it's safe to assume that adidas' sneakers will hit the shelves closer to the holiday. Maybe earlier if we're lucky.

Three adidas sneakers for the Lunar New Year? 2025 isn't looking so bad.

