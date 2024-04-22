Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Supreme's New Book Catalogs Every Tee Its Ever (!) Released

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

Thirty years of Supreme calls for one thing: a big fat book. Well, three of them actually.

30 Years: T-Shirts 1994-2024, though, isn’t just any old Supreme book, it’s an extensive journey into the streetwear stalwart’s archives to look back at every single Supreme T-shirt ever released (which is a lot, by the way).

Rolled into a three-volume monograph, Supreme’s anniversary book takes us into a time capsule back to 1994, through three decades of the humble t-shirt, a garment that’s played a big role in the brand’s continued success.

Because if it wasn't for the tee, Supreme wouldn't be where it is today. I mean, everyone knows Supreme. Even my nan knows Supreme, or at least she pretends to anyway. A friend’s dad once bought him a Supreme box logo hoodie from a market in Thailand because “it was cheap” and he knew of the brand.

Safe to say that particular tee probably hasn’t made it into the book.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Point is, tees have been an important constant in the world of Supreme over the past three decades, and not just the brand’s box logo tees, which are book-worthy themselves.

The book also nods to the plethora of collaborative tees, the graphic tees, and the umpteen special-edition store opening tees from over the years.

Although Supreme isn't just about making tees (it creates plenty of other exciting things), the humble t-shirt has, and always will be, a constant. And 30 Years: T-Shirts 1994-2024, which drops on April 25, is a little reminder of that.

Tayler Willson
