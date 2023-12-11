Sign up to never miss a drop
Who Knew? Adam Driver Was a Sneakerhead All Along 

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti

Adam Driver is famously fairly private, so it's always a moment when we actually get to peep the actor off-stage. And that moment often includes a pair of Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers paired with a basic jacket and pants, part of Driver’s whole ”Original Man” vibe. But maybe he should rebrand as an Original Sneakerhead.

Heading into 30 Rock for his December 9 appearance on Saturday Night Live, Adam Driver was clad in a brown crewneck sweater under a black double-breasted coat with dark wash jeans and, most importantly, a pair of black and grey Nike Air Jordan 1 shoes.

This is not the first time that Driver chose to showcase his sneaker taste on SNL. Although he wore boots for his actual monologue this time, Driver previously appeared on the storied stage in another pair of black and white AJ1 mids.  

While fans might not know the ins and outs of Driver's personal life, he’s been surprisingly candid about his sneakerhead status, if you knew where to look.

Driver told Jimmy Fallon in May 2023 that when he cashed his first big check for a role on Law & Order, for instance, he treated himself to a pair of Jordans (after getting his rent and bills cleared away, naturally). Since then, Driver’s checks have most definitely grown exponentially and his sneaker closet has assuredly followed suit. 

Driver is a specific sort of sneakerhead. He’s not about flashy or extravagant kicks, opting instead for mostly Air Jordan 1s in neutral colorways, though he’s also been spotted in shoes as diverse as adidas Stan Smiths and even a pair of YEEZY BOOST 700 sneakers over the years.

A pair of red Nike Montreal Racers or Supreme’s Vandal high-tops with a gold Swoosh are as “out there” as Driver gets. He’s a simple man on a mission and his sneaker game, as surprising as it is that it even exists, upholds that.

