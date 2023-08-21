Drake & NOCTA Are Reviving the 1999 Nike Zoom Drive

When NOCTA first burst onto the scene, there was no indication that footwear would be part of its offering. Apparel sat in the driver's seat for a reasonable stretch before the classic Drake social media rollout showed indications of a new Nike silhouette.

That rollout, of course, culminated in the release of the NOCTA Hot Step Air Terra, which then proceeded to launch in several colorways before settling back into obscurity. Now, the rumor mill has spluttered back to a spin, indicating that the next sneaker offering will be a revival of the 1999 Nike Zoom Drive.

Right now, it seems as if NOCTA is going full speed ahead on a new sneaker, as Drake has been teasing a Zoom Flight-inspired silhouette for well over a year now, while DJ Khaled previews a snakeskin iteration of the line's debut silhouette. Despite appearing in a handful of colorways that includes white, red, silver, and green, release details remain a total mystery.

While that sneaker sits in the vault, it appears that a revival will take its place. The NOCTA Zoom Drive would mark the first time that the late 90s silhouette has received a retro treatment.

Letting NOCTA take the lead on a retro release is a bold move from Nike, putting great faith in the Drake-led label to deliver results. Then again, the Certified Lover Boy Air Force 1 has proven that Drake sneakers sell.

What the final sneaker will end up looking like is yet to be confirmed, but we're keen to know what else is sitting in the vault at NOCTA.