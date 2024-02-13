New Year, New NOCTA x Nike (Dad Shoes & Fleece Included)

Things have been pretty quiet in the NOCTA x Nike part of the world since December, when the collaborative line dropped off that nice winter apparel collection and the "Love You Forever" Air Force 1s (again). It's now a new year, and things are about to start amping up for NOCTA, it seems.

NOCTA is expected to deliver its first drop of 2024, coming to us as a simple collection of lounge-y basics and more throwback sneakers.

My personal favorite part about NOCTA continues to be its apparel offering. Drake's brand enjoys playing around with innovative materials plus cool designs, from simple schemes to statement graphics.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For the latest batch of NOCTA clothing, Drake's line offers up some fresh fleece sweatpants for the new year. F.Y.I., they're NRG Fleece and not the Tech Fleece. Sorry, Tech Fleece lovers. Still, cozy fleece is cozy fleece.

Some tees, colorblocked socks, boxers, and an adjustable cap will also be up grabs, all rendered in classic grey, black, and white colorways. NOCTA's newest pieces are also finished with simple, subtle branding, making for a pretty straightforward drop altogether.

Alongside the apparel, fans can also expect NOCTA's Nike Air Zoom Drive sneakers, rendered in black and white colorways and topped with reflective details.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

We've been hearing about Drake's revival of the Alpha Project sneaker since 2023. Now? The wait is over for the old-school dad shoe (quite fitting for the musician's fatherly duties with his son Adonis).

NOCTA nor Nike have revealed details surrounding their latest drop yet. But Drake's NOCTA x Nike Air Zoom sneakers and apparel are expected to land on February 22 on NOCTA's website and Nike's SNKRS app.

I understand NOCTA's first drop isn't even out yet. But how about those golf NOCTA clothes, eh, Drake?