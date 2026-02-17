Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas’ Coziest Clogs Are a Birkenstock-Minded Farm Flex

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

What's next for the adidas Adimule clog? Become a casual flex for the farm.

adidas has already joined fashion's "moo-ment," dressing its most classic models in cow-print designs. Now, it's bringing its comfiest mule into the craze.

The sportswear brand has swapped out its usual sumptuous suede uppers for cow-print fur topped with a golden Trefoil, making the model even more stylish and cozier than before.

And the Adimule was already quite the fashionable stepper, channeling the vibe of the classic Birkenstock Boston clog but in Three Stripes fashion. adidas has even released its mule in several quietly luxe color options, like calm beige and pretty pink iterations.

Now, with the new cow print update, the Adimule is officially the freshest adidas clog in the herd.

For those looking to grow their Adimule collection, keep an eye out for the "Cow Print" clog, which is expected to release this summer on adidas' website.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
